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Never After Dark
6.8
Never After Dark
, 2026
Nebâ Afutâ Dâku
Japan / Crime, Fantasy, Horror
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6.8
Going
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Never After Dark
Dubbed teaser trailer
Dubbed teaser trailer
Synopsis
A traveling psychic who helps lost souls cross over encounters a powerful entity at a remote house. While investigating its origins, she uncovers dark secrets and faces a deadly threat from an unexpected source.
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Cast
Kento Kaku
穂志もえか
Kurumi Inagaki
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Bokuzo Masana
Tae Kimura
Director
Dave Boyle
Writer
Dave Boyle
Composer
Jonathan Snipes
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 March 2026
Release date
13 August 2026
Russia
Экспонента
5 June 2026
Japan
Production
Signal181, United Lounge Tokyo
Also known as
Nebâ Afutâ Dâku, Never After Dark, Mitte kunagi pimedas, Nebeo Aepeuteo Dakeu, ネバーアフターダーク
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
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Never After Dark
Dubbed teaser trailer
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