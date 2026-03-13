Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Never After Dark
6.8
Never After Dark - Dubbed teaser trailer
Kinoafisha Films Never After Dark
6.8

Never After Dark

, 2026
Nebâ Afutâ Dâku
Japan / Crime, Fantasy, Horror
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 3
Poster of Never After Dark
6.8
Going 1
Not going 3
Never After Dark - Dubbed teaser trailer
Never After Dark  Dubbed teaser trailer

Synopsis

A traveling psychic who helps lost souls cross over encounters a powerful entity at a remote house. While investigating its origins, she uncovers dark secrets and faces a deadly threat from an unexpected source.

Cast

Kento Kaku
穂志もえか
Kurumi Inagaki
Mutsuo Yoshioka
Bokuzo Masana
Tae Kimura
Director Dave Boyle
Writer Dave Boyle
Composer Jonathan Snipes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 March 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia Экспонента
5 June 2026 Japan
Production Signal181, United Lounge Tokyo
Also known as
Nebâ Afutâ Dâku, Never After Dark, Mitte kunagi pimedas, Nebeo Aepeuteo Dakeu, ネバーアフターダーク

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Never After Dark - Dubbed teaser trailer
Never After Dark Dubbed teaser trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more