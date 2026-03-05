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Poster of ENHYPEN [WALk the LINE SUMMER EDITION] in CINEMAS
8.7
Kinoafisha Films ENHYPEN [WALk the LINE SUMMER EDITION] in CINEMAS
8.7

ENHYPEN [WALk the LINE SUMMER EDITION] in CINEMAS

, 2026
Enhypen: Walk the Line Summer Edition - in Cinemas
South Korea / Music
Going 2551
Not going 3
Poster of ENHYPEN [WALk the LINE SUMMER EDITION] in CINEMAS
8.7
Going 2551
Not going 3

Synopsis

Experience ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'WALK THE LINE' IN JAPAN – SUMMER EDITION on the big screen! From their very first meeting to the global stage they command today, ENHYPEN's journey is one of growth, unity, and connection. Rising to million-seller status within a year, achieving a record-breaking Tokyo Dome debut, earning their first grand prize in 2025, and delivering a headline-making performance at Coachella, the group's success has been shaped by the powerful bond they share with ENGENEs. This concert film captures that bond in full: electrifying live performances, the intensity of rehearsals, candid moments behind the scenes, and the everyday lives of the members as they travel through Japan in the heat of summer. More than a concert, it is a celebration of connection, a line that continues to extend forward, carrying ENHYPEN and ENGENEs toward the future, together.

Cast

Enhypen
Lee Heeseung
Yang Jungwon
Jay Park
Director Yoon-Dong Oh, Jaeseok Park
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 March 2026
Release date
5 March 2026 Czechia
5 March 2026 Latvia N12
5 March 2026 Poland
5 March 2026 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $1,960,970
Production CJ 4DPlex, ScreenX Studio
Also known as
Enhypen: Walk the Line Summer Edition - in Cinemas, ENHYPEN [WALk the LINE SUMMER EDITION] in CINEMAS, Enhypen (Walk the Line Summer Edition) in Cinemas

Film rating

8.7
Rate 214 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  18 In the Music genre  6 In films of South Korea  4 In films of 2026  4
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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