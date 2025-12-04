Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2026

Top films of 2026

Prostokvashino 7.5
1 Prostokvashino
Adventure, Family 2026, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Chebi 2 7.3
2 Chebi 2
Family, Comedy 2026, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Buratino 7.3
3 Buratino
Family, Adventure 2026, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
1247
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 4 December 2025
1159
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
617
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
314
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 4 December 2025
155
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Summa kvadratov katetov
10
Vals so smertyu
9.5
Prisutstvie
9.4
Ajhal
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
8.9
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
8.9
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more