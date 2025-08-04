Menu
Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Synopsis

After Doomsday, Peter Parker tries to focus on college and leave Spider-Man behind. But when a new threat endangers his friends, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming with an unexpected ally to protect those he loves.

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 July 2026
Release date
31 July 2026 Australia
30 July 2026 Brazil
30 July 2026 Czechia
29 July 2026 France
31 July 2026 Germany
31 July 2026 Great Britain
31 July 2026 India
30 July 2026 Lebanon
31 July 2026 Lithuania N
30 July 2026 Mexico
30 July 2026 Singapore
31 July 2026 Spain
29 July 2026 Thailand
31 July 2026 USA
Production Marvel Studios, Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Homem-Aranha: Um Novo Dia, Marvel Studios Spider-Man 4, Người Nhện: Một Ngày Mới, Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man: Całkiem nowy dzień, Spider-Man: Nový deň, Spider-Man: Un nuevo día, Spider-Man: Zbrusu nový den, Untitled Sony/Marvel Project, Человек Паук. Совершенно новый день, Человек-паук: Новый день, 蜘蛛人：重生日
Director
Destin Daniel Cretton
Destin Daniel Cretton
Cast
Tom Holland
Tom Holland
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Zendaya
Zendaya
Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas
Jacob Batalon
Jacob Batalon
Film rating

0.0
Марк Легенда Пельменей 4 August 2025, 19:30
Ждëм всей страной
User 21 February 2025, 21:04
Рвововововлвовоьвшбсщад
