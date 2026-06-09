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Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off. Dubbed trailer 2
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off. Dubbed trailer 2
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Publication date: 9 June 2026
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
– The sixth installment in the Evil Dead franchise. Plot TBA.
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Dubbed trailer 3
Dubbed trailer
7.7
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Horror, 2026, USA
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