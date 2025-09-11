Menu
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito

Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Synopsis

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 September 2025
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 Russia
12 September 2025 Bulgaria
11 September 2025 Croatia o.A.
11 September 2025 Czechia
11 September 2025 Georgia PG-13
11 September 2025 Iceland 12 year age limit
11 September 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
11 September 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
12 September 2025 Latvia N16
12 September 2025 Lithuania
18 September 2025 Moldova AG
11 September 2025 Montenegro o.A.
12 September 2025 Poland
12 September 2025 Romania
11 September 2025 Serbia o.A.
11 September 2025 UAE 18TC
11 September 2025 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $384,146,188
Production Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Shueisha
Also known as
Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle, Gekijouban Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen-jou-hen Movie 1, Ubica demona: Dvorac beskraja, 「鬼滅之刃」無限城篇, Demon Slaye- Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Il Castello dell'Infinito, Demon Slayer: Castillo Infinito, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Bezgalības cietoksnis, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castelo Infinito, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Begalybės Pilis, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castelo Infinito, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Teil 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba La Forteresse, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba La Forteresse Infinie Film 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sonsuzluk Kalesi, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Infinity, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie - Infinity Castle, Guardianes de la noche: Kimetsu no Yaiba - La fortaleza infinita, Thanh Gươm Diệt Quỷ: Vô Hạn Thành, Вбивця Демонів: Замок Нескінченності, Истребитель демонов: Kimetsu No Yaiba Бесконечная крепость, Истребитель демонов: Бесконечная крепость, 劇場版「鬼滅の刃」無限城編 第一章 猗窩座再来, 劇場版「鬼滅之刃」無限城篇 第一章 猗窩座再襲
Director
Haruo Sotozaki
Haruo Sotozaki
Cast
Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae
Saori Hayami
Saori Hayami
Reina Ueda
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Hiro Shimono
Hiro Shimono
Cartoon rating

9.1

9.1
Rate 186 votes
8.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2 In the Action genre  1 In the Adventure genre  1 In the Animation genre  1 In films of Japan  1
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
19:30 from 380 ₽ 22:20 from 380 ₽
Atlantis Kino
19:40 from 750 ₽
Cartoon reviews
Artem Severus 28 June 2025, 10:46
Первое и лучшее аниме в моей жизни!
User 21 September 2025, 11:40
С точки зрения анимации и сюжета — всё топ. Каждый доллар бюджета оправдан. \
Но русский дубляж… просто какое-то днище. Настолько, что можно единицу… Read more…
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito - trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito - trailer with russian subtitles
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Trailer with russian subtitles
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy g. Moskva, Altufevskoe shosse, 8, TRTs «Altufevskiy»
2D
19:30 from 380 ₽ 22:20 from 380 ₽
Atlantis Kino g. Moskva, Varshavskoe shosse, 160, TRTs «Galereya Atlantis»
2D
19:40 from 750 ₽
KINOgrad g. Moskovskiy, ul. Habarova, 2, TRK «Novomoskovskiy»
2D
19:20 21:25
