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Shaun of the Dead. Dubbed trailer
Shaun of the Dead. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 2 September 2025
Shaun of the Dead
– A man decides to turn his moribund life around by winning back his ex-girlfriend, reconciling his relationship with his mother, and dealing with an entire community that has returned from the dead to eat the living.
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7.7
Shaun of the Dead
Horror, Comedy, 2004, Great Britain / France / USA
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