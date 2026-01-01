Menu
Obsession
Obsession
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
4
Not going
0
Synopsis
After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.
Expand
Obsession
teaser-trailer
teaser-trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026
Russia
Экспонента
Production
Capstone Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Tea Shop Productions
Also known as
Obsession, Obsesión, Obsessão
Director
Curry Barker
Cast
Michael Johnston
Inde Navarrette
Cooper Tomlinson
Megan Lawless
Andy Richter
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Bear
Please, no more weird shit.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Obsession
Teaser-trailer
0
0
Obsession
Russian teaser-trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
