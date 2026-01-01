Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Obsession
1 poster
Going 4
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Obsession

Obsession

Obsession
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 4
Not going 0

Synopsis

After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.
Obsession - teaser-trailer
Obsession  teaser-trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026 Russia Экспонента
Production Capstone Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Tea Shop Productions
Also known as
Obsession, Obsesión, Obsessão
Director
Curry Barker
Cast
Michael Johnston
Michael Johnston
Inde Navarrette
Inde Navarrette
Cooper Tomlinson
Megan Lawless
Andy Richter
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Obsession - teaser-trailer
Obsession Teaser-trailer
Obsession - russian teaser-trailer
Obsession Russian teaser-trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more