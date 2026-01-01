Menu
Hokum

Hokum
Synopsis

A horror writer visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes, unaware the property is said to be haunted by a witch.
Hokum - teaser
Hokum  teaser
Country Ireland
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 May 2026
Release date
7 May 2026 Russia Капелла Фильм
Production Cweature Features, Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ, Spooky Pictures
Also known as
Hokum, Бредни
Director
Damian Mc Carthy
Cast
Adam Scott
Adam Scott
David Wilmot
David Wilmot
Peter Coonan
Peter Coonan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Film Trailers
Hokum - teaser
Hokum Teaser
Hokum - russian teaser-trailer
Hokum Russian teaser-trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
