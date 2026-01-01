Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Trailers
No poster for this film
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Hokum
Hokum
Hokum
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A horror writer visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes, unaware the property is said to be haunted by a witch.
Expand
Hokum
teaser
teaser
Country
Ireland
Production year
2026
World premiere
7 May 2026
Release date
7 May 2026
Russia
Капелла Фильм
Production
Cweature Features, Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ, Spooky Pictures
Also known as
Hokum, Бредни
Director
Damian Mc Carthy
Cast
Adam Scott
David Wilmot
Peter Coonan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hokum
Teaser
0
0
Hokum
Russian teaser-trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree