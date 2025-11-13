Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2024

Top films of 2024

Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
1 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas 9.1
2 Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Music 2024, South Korea
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE 8.8
3 SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary 2024, South Korea
The Wild Robot 8.8
4 The Wild Robot
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, USA
Jung Kook: I Am Still 8.8
5 Jung Kook: I Am Still
Concert 2024, South Korea
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
6 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Dune: Part Two 8.7
7 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Irklais per Atlanta 8.7
8 Irklais per Atlanta
Documentary 2024, Latvia / Lithuania / Spain / USA
Young Hearts 8.5
9 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
Бейиш-эненин таманында 8.5
10 Бейиш-эненин таманында
Drama 2024, Kyrgyzstan
Ognennyy lis 8.4
11 Ognennyy lis
Family, Adventure, Documentary 2024, Russia
Inside Out 2 8.4
12 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
13 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Look Back 8.4
14 Look Back
Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Blackpink world tour: Born pink in cinemas 8.3
15 Blackpink world tour: Born pink in cinemas
Concert 2024, South Korea
In the heart of the National 8.3
16 In the heart of the National
Documentary, Sport 2024, Germany
Transformers One 8.2
17 Transformers One
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
18 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
19 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training 8.2
20 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next 8.2
21 My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2024, Japan
Furiosa 8.1
22 Furiosa
Action 2024, USA
Arthur the King 8.1
23 Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
24 Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Prigovor 8.0
25 Prigovor
Thriller 2024, Kazakhstan
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi 7.9
26 Blue Lock: Episode Nagi
Animation, Drama, Sport, Anime 2024, Japan
Mufasa: The Lion King 7.9
27 Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2024, USA
Sem chyornykh bumag 7.9
28 Sem chyornykh bumag
War 2024, Russia
Moana 2 7.8
29 Moana 2
Animation 2024, USA
Bad Boys 4 7.8
30 Bad Boys 4
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Wicked 7.8
31 Wicked
Musical, Fantasy, Romantic 2024, USA
Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
32 Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
Mayor Grom. Igra 7.7
33 Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure 2024, Russia
Extraordinary 7.7
34 Extraordinary
Drama, Music 2024, Russia
Conclave 7.6
35 Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
The Life of Chuck 7.6
36 The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov 7.6
37 Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov
Drama 2024, Russia
Paddington in Peru 7.6
38 Paddington in Peru
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France / USA
Buffalo Kids 7.6
39 Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
Exhuma 7.6
40 Exhuma
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Tastaymyn-au seni 7.5
41 Tastaymyn-au seni
Comedy, Horror 2024, Kazakhstan
Ice 3 7.5
42 Ice 3
Romantic, Drama, Sport 2024, Russia
Kung Fu Panda 4 7.5
43 Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Onegin 7.5
44 Onegin
Romantic 2024, Russia
The Fall Guy 7.5
45 The Fall Guy
Action, Drama 2024, USA
Venom 3 7.5
46 Venom 3
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 7.5
47 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Master i Margarita 7.5
48 Master i Margarita
Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist 7.5
49 Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography 2024, Russia
We Live in Time 7.5
50 We Live in Time
Drama 2024, USA
Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly 7.4
51 Tri kota. Zimnie kanikuly
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
The Roundup: Punishment 7.4
52 The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Posledniy den rozhdeniya 7.4
53 Posledniy den rozhdeniya
Thriller, Drama 2024, Russia
Novyy god v Beryozovke 7.4
54 Novyy god v Beryozovke
Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7.4
55 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
Severnyy polyus 7.4
56 Severnyy polyus
Adventure, Drama 2024, Russia
Lee 7.4
57 Lee
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Godzilla and Kong 7.4
58 Godzilla and Kong
Action, Adventure 2024, USA
The Beekeeper 7.4
59 The Beekeeper
Thriller 2024, USA
Horizon: An American Saga 7.4
60 Horizon: An American Saga
Drama, Western 2024, USA
Gladiator 2 7.4
61 Gladiator 2
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA
10 Lives 7.4
62 10 Lives
Animation 2024, USA
Komandir 7.4
63 Komandir
Biography, Drama, Action 2024, Russia
Alien: Romulus 7.4
64 Alien: Romulus
Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Great Britain / USA
Despicable Me 4 7.3
65 Despicable Me 4
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
Zateryannye 7.3
66 Zateryannye
Comedy, Drama 2024, Russia
Relay 7.3
67 Relay
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Beverly Hills Cop IV 7.3
68 Beverly Hills Cop IV
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2024, USA
Sound of Youth 7.3
69 Sound of Youth
Comedy 2024, Russia
Palma 2 7.3
70 Palma 2
Family, Adventure 2024, Russia
A Complete Unknown 7.3
71 A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Smile 2 7.3
72 Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Hands Up! 7.2
73 Hands Up!
Biography, Comedy, Music 2024, Russia
When Fall Is Coming 7.2
74 When Fall Is Coming
Drama 2024, France
Last Breath 7.2
75 Last Breath
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Better Man 7.2
76 Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
Road House 7.2
77 Road House
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Qazaq alemi 7.2
78 Qazaq alemi
Comedy 2024, Kazakhstan
Nosferatu 7.2
79 Nosferatu
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2024, Czechia / USA
Oddity 7.2
80 Oddity
Horror, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
Popandos 7.2
81 Popandos
Comedy 2024, Kazakhstan
Guest from the Future 7.2
82 Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
Luntik. Returning Home 7.2
83 Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
Speak No Evil 7.1
84 Speak No Evil
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Single in Seoul 7.1
85 Single in Seoul
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Red One 7.1
86 Red One
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
Taksi 7.1
87 Taksi
Thriller, Detective 2024, Kyrgyzstan
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
88 Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Muzhskoe slovo 7.1
89 Muzhskoe slovo
Drama 2024, Russia
The Garfield Movie 7.1
90 The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
Vstretimsya vchera 7.1
91 Vstretimsya vchera
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
9 sekund 7.1
92 9 sekund
Drama 2024, Russia
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 7.1
93 The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Drama, War 2024, USA
Culpa Tuya 7.1
94 Culpa Tuya
Drama, Romantic 2024, Spain / USA
Revolver 7.1
95 Revolver
Crime, Drama 2024, South Korea
Kraven the Hunter 7.1
96 Kraven the Hunter
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Monkey Man 7.0
97 Monkey Man
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Twisters 7.0
98 Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
7 dney, 7 nochey 7.0
99 7 dney, 7 nochey
Family, Comedy 2024, Russia
Gde nashi dengi? 7.0
100 Gde nashi dengi?
Comedy, Crime 2024, Russia
