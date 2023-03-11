The inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.
Flamin' Hot, Flamin' Hot: El sabor que cambió la historia, Flamin' hot, a história dos cheetos extra picantes, Flamin' Hot: Egy pikáns sikertörténet, Flamin' Hot: la historia de los Cheetos picantes, Flamin' Hot: O Sabor que Mudou a História, Flamin' Hot: Smak sukcesu, Вогняно-пекучий, Обжигающе горячий, フレーミングホット！チートス物語, 火辣奇多的誕生, 热辣奇多的诞生, Super Picante, تند و آتشین, تند فلِیمین