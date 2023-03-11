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Poster of Flamin' Hot
7.7
Flamin' Hot - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Flamin' Hot
7.7

Flamin' Hot

, 2023
Flamin' Hot
USA / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Flamin' Hot
7.7
Flamin' Hot - Trailer
Flamin' Hot  Trailer

Synopsis

The inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.

Cast

Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Roger Enrico
Dennis Haysbert
Dennis Haysbert
Clarence C. Baker
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Lonny Mason
Emilio Rivera
Vacho Montañez
Pepe Serna
Abuelito
Jesse Garcia
Jesse Garcia
Richard Montañez
Annie Gonzalez
Judy Montañez
Vanessa Martinez
Concha Montañez
Bobby Soto
Tony Romero
Jimmy Gonzales
Jimmy Gonzales
Hector Morales
Director Eva Longoria
Writer Lewis Colick, Linda Yvette Chávez, Richard Montanez, Judy Montanez
Composer Marcelo Zarvos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 June 2023
World premiere 11 March 2023
MPAA PG-13
Production Franklin Entertainment, Searchlight Pictures
Also known as
Flamin' Hot, Flamin' Hot: El sabor que cambió la historia, Flamin' hot, a história dos cheetos extra picantes, Flamin' Hot: Egy pikáns sikertörténet, Flamin' Hot: la historia de los Cheetos picantes, Flamin' Hot: O Sabor que Mudou a História, Flamin' Hot: Smak sukcesu, Вогняно-пекучий, Обжигающе горячий, フレーミングホット！チートス物語, 火辣奇多的誕生, 热辣奇多的诞生, Super Picante, تند و آتشین, تند فلِیمین

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Flamin' Hot - Trailer
Flamin' Hot Trailer
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Quotes

Lonny Mason You better pray for a miracle, Montanez. Because before this is over, one way or another, you won't have a job.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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