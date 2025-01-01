Menu
Date of Birth
18 April 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer

Biography of America Ferrera

America Ferrera (America Georgine Ferrera) - American actress, voice actress, producer, and director (born 1984). She was born April 18, 1984 in Los Angeles, United States of America.
Best known for her work on films such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and Ugly Betty (2006-2010) TV series.

Popular Films

How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
How to Train Your Dragon 3 (2018)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 24 Films 19 TV Shows 5 Actress 23 Director 1
Elio 7.4
Elio Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Lost Bus 7.7
The Lost Bus The Lost Bus
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Barbie 7.3
Barbie Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Dumb Money 7.1
Dumb Money Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
WeCrashed
WeCrashed
Drama, Biography 2022, USA
Gentefied
Gentefied
Drama, Comedy 2020, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
How to Train Your Dragon 3 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Special Correspondents 5.9
Special Correspondents Special Correspondents
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Years of Living Dangerously
Years of Living Dangerously
Documentary 2014, USA
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8
How to Train Your Dragon 2 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Cesar Chavez 6.4
Cesar Chavez Cesar Chavez: An American Hero
Biography, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers 6.8
Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2014, USA
DreamWorks Dragons 5.5
DreamWorks Dragons
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2012, USA
End of Watch 7.5
End of Watch End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Watch trailer
It's a Disaster 6.4
It's a Disaster It's a Disaster
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
How to Train Your Dragon How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Our Family Wedding 5.1
Our Family Wedding Our Family Wedding
Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
The Dry Land 5.6
The Dry Land The Dry Land
Drama 2010, USA
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 6.9
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Comedy, Adventure, Drama, Romantic 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Tinker Bell 6.8
Tinker Bell Tinker Bell
Family, Animation, Fantasy 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Ugly Betty 7.9
Ugly Betty
Drama, Comedy 2006, USA
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 6.3
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Comedy, Adventure 2005, USA
Lords of Dogtown 7.1
Lords of Dogtown Lords of Dogtown
Drama, Biography, Sport 2005, USA / Germany
Real Women Have Curves 6.9
Real Women Have Curves Real Women Have Curves
Comedy, Drama 2002, USA
