The Office

The Office (2001 - 2002)

The Office 18+
Production year 2001
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Office" is a British dramedy series about the employees of a paper-selling company. Wernham Hogg Paper Company is a large firm with branches in many cities across the country. However, due to a financial crisis, director Jennifer Taylor-Clark is forced to merge the branches in Swindon and Slough into one. This means that the company is facing a series of layoffs, as the number of employees needs to be cut in half. At the center of the story is the ever-optimistic manager David Brent, who is trying to hold onto his position.
Creator
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Stephen Merchant
Stephen Merchant
Mackenzie Crook
Mackenzie Crook Gareth Keenan
Martin Freeman
Martin Freeman Tim Canterbury
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais David Brent
Lucy Davis
Lucy Davis Dawn Tinsley
Series rating

6.6
10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
The Office - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 6 episodes
 
The Office - Season 2 Season 2
2002, 6 episodes
 
Season 3
TBA,
 
