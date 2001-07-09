"The Office" is a British dramedy series about the employees of a paper-selling company. Wernham Hogg Paper Company is a large firm with branches in many cities across the country. However, due to a financial crisis, director Jennifer Taylor-Clark is forced to merge the branches in Swindon and Slough into one. This means that the company is facing a series of layoffs, as the number of employees needs to be cut in half. At the center of the story is the ever-optimistic manager David Brent, who is trying to hold onto his position.

Expand