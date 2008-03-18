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Anthony Minghella
Anthony Minghella Anthony Minghella
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Minghella

Anthony Minghella

Anthony Minghella

Date of Birth
6 January 1954
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 March 2008
Occupation
Writer
Place of Birth
Ryde, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Place of death
Hammersmith, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Popular Films

Madame Butterfly 8.2
Madame Butterfly (2016)
Truly, Madly, Deeply 8.1
Truly, Madly, Deeply (1990)
The Reader 7.8
The Reader (2008)

Filmography

Madame Butterfly 8.2
Madame Butterfly Madame Butterfly
Opera 2016, USA
Nine 6.7
Nine Nine
Musical, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Reader 7.8
The Reader The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Breaking and Entering 7.5
Breaking and Entering Breaking and Entering
Drama, Thriller, Romantic 2006, Great Britain / USA
Cold Mountain 7.3
Cold Mountain Cold Mountain
Drama, Romantic, War 2003, USA
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley The Talented Mr. Ripley
Crime, Thriller, Drama 1999, USA
The English Patient 7.7
The English Patient The English Patient
War, Romantic 1996, USA
Tickets
Truly, Madly, Deeply 8.1
Truly, Madly, Deeply Truly, Madly, Deeply
Drama 1990, Great Britain
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