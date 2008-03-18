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Anthony Minghella
Anthony Minghella
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Minghella
Anthony Minghella
Anthony Minghella
Date of Birth
6 January 1954
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 March 2008
Occupation
Writer
Place of Birth
Ryde, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Place of death
Hammersmith, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Popular Films
8.2
Madame Butterfly
(2016)
8.1
Truly, Madly, Deeply
(1990)
7.8
The Reader
(2008)
Filmography
8.2
Madame Butterfly
Madame Butterfly
Opera
2016, USA
6.7
Nine
Nine
Musical, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Reader
The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
7.5
Breaking and Entering
Breaking and Entering
Drama, Thriller, Romantic
2006, Great Britain / USA
7.3
Cold Mountain
Cold Mountain
Drama, Romantic, War
2003, USA
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1999, USA
7.7
The English Patient
The English Patient
War, Romantic
1996, USA
Tickets
8.1
Truly, Madly, Deeply
Truly, Madly, Deeply
Drama
1990, Great Britain
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