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Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Date of Birth
7 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Director
Place of Birth
Raleigh, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Westworld
(2016)
7.8
What We Do in the Shadows
(2019)
7.7
The Wrestler
(2009)
Filmography
The Shards
Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
7.1
Phoenix Rising
Documentary,
2022, USA
7
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Comedy, Documentary, Music
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
Showbiz Kids
Showbiz Kids
Documentary
2020, USA
6.4
Kajillionaire
Kajillionaire
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2020, USA
7.8
What We Do in the Shadows
Comedy, Horror
2019, USA
7.7
Frozen 2
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Biography, Documentary, History
2018,
Show more
Photos
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