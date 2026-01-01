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Lee Pace
Lee Pace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Pace
Lee Pace
Lee Pace
Date of Birth
25 March 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Chickasha, the United States of America
Height
196 cm (6 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Pushing Daisies
(2007)
8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy
(2014)
8.2
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
(2024)
Filmography
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum
Fantasy
2027, New Zealand
Practical Magic 2
Practical Magic 2
Romantic, Fantasy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Running Man
The Running Man
Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
Documentary
2024, Germany / Italy
6.1
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.4
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn
Documentary
2019, USA
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