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Lee Pace
Lee Pace Lee Pace
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Pace

Lee Pace

Lee Pace

Date of Birth
25 March 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Chickasha, the United States of America
Height
196 cm (6 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pushing Daisies 8.4
Pushing Daisies (2007)
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams 8.2
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams (2024)

Filmography

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum
Fantasy 2027, New Zealand
Practical Magic 2
Practical Magic 2 Practical Magic 2
Romantic, Fantasy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Running Man 6.8
The Running Man The Running Man
Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams 8.2
Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams
Documentary 2024, Germany / Italy
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies 6.1
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Foundation 7.8
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Captain Marvel 7.4
Captain Marvel Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn 6.8
Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn
Documentary 2019, USA
Show more
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