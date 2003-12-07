"Angels in America" is a dramatic mini-series set in the early 1980s in New York City. The main characters of the show are individuals who are dealing with various problems related to social pressure and the political climate in the country. For instance, a guy named Walter learns that he is terminally ill, and then a mysterious angel visits him in his dreams, assuring Walter that he is chosen. His ex-boyfriend, Louis, unexpectedly falls in love with a married Mormon named Joe, who is hiding his homosexuality from everyone. Joe's wife, a housewife named Harper, becomes obsessed with taking pills and gradually retreats into a fictional world.

Expand