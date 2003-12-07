Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Angels in America

Angels in America (2003 - 2003)

Angels in America 18+
Production year 2003
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Angels in America" is a dramatic mini-series set in the early 1980s in New York City. The main characters of the show are individuals who are dealing with various problems related to social pressure and the political climate in the country. For instance, a guy named Walter learns that he is terminally ill, and then a mysterious angel visits him in his dreams, assuring Walter that he is chosen. His ex-boyfriend, Louis, unexpectedly falls in love with a married Mormon named Joe, who is hiding his homosexuality from everyone. Joe's wife, a housewife named Harper, becomes obsessed with taking pills and gradually retreats into a fictional world.
Ангелы в Америке - trailer первого сезона
Angels in America  trailer первого сезона
Justin Kirk
Justin Kirk Leatherman in Park
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep Ethel Rosenberg
Al Pacino
Al Pacino Roy Cohn
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Angel of America
Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson Joe Pitt
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker Harper Pitt
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Angels in America - Season 1 Season 1
2003, 6 episodes
 
