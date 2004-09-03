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Poster of The Merchant of Venice
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Merchant of Venice
7.6

The Merchant of Venice

, 2004
The Merchant of Venice
USA, Italy, Luxembourg, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Merchant of Venice
7.6

Cast

Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Portia
Charlie Cox
Charlie Cox
Lorenzo
Mackenzie Crook
Mackenzie Crook
Launcelot Gobbo
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Bassanio
Gregor Fisher
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Antonio
Radika Yovichich
Kris Marshall
Kris Marshall
Gratiano
Julian Nest
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Shylock
Zuleikha Robinson
Zuleikha Robinson
Jessica
Al Weaver
Al Weaver
Director Michael Radford
Writer William Shakespeare, Michael Radford
Composer Jocelyn Pook
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 22 April 2005
World premiere 3 September 2004
Release date
17 March 2015 Russia Парадиз 16+
3 December 2004 Finland K-12
21 April 2005 Germany
3 December 2004 Great Britain
15 June 2006 Hungary
17 March 2015 Kazakhstan
5 January 2006 Netherlands
17 February 2005 Portugal
2 September 2005 Romania
23 September 2005 Spain
29 December 2004 USA
17 March 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,560,182
Production Movision, Arclight Films, UK Film Council
Also known as
The Merchant of Venice, El mercader de Venecia, Der Kaufmann von Venedig, Köpmannen i Venedig, Mletački trgovac, O Mercador de Veneza, Венецианский купец, A velencei kalmár, Beneški trgovec, El mercader de Venècia, Il mercante di Venezia, Købmanden i Venedig, Kupec benátsky, Kupec benátský, Kupiec wenecki, Le marchand de Venise, Negutatorul din Venetia, Tajer e Venice, Venēcijas tirgotājs, Venecijos pirklys, Venedik taciri, Veneetsia kaupmees, Venesiya taciri, Venetsian kauppias, Venetsiya savdogari, William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, Ο έμπορος της Βενετίας, Венецианският търговец, Венеция көпесі, Млетачки трговац/Mletački trgovac, ヴェニスの商人, 威尼斯商人, Kjøpmannen i Venedig, تاجر البندقية

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 21 December 2023

Quotes

Shylock I am a Jew! Hath not a Jew eyes? hath not a Jew hands, organs, dimensions, senses, affections, passions? Fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, healed by the same means, warmed and cooled by the same winter and summer, as a Christian is? If you prick us, do we not bleed? if you tickle us, do we not laugh? if you poison us, do we not die? And if you wrong us, shall we not revenge? If we are like you in the rest, we will resemble you in that. If a Jew wrong a Christian, what is his humility? Revenge. If a Christian wrong a Jew, what should his sufferance be - by Christian example? Why, revenge. The villany you teach me, I will execute, and it shall go hard - but I will better the instruction.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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