IMDb Rating: 8.4
4 posters
Black Books

Black Books (2000 - 2004)

Black Books 18+
Production year 2000
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Channel 4
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Black Books" is a British sitcom by Irish comedian Dylan Moran. The plot revolves around an alcoholic, slacker, and owner of a bookshop. The shop doesn't make much money, but it always has good wine in the kitchen. Customers and passersby should be prepared for cigarette smoke mixed with the smell of second-hand books. While drunk, he accidentally hires a new employee named Manny. Black Books initially wants to get rid of him, but he discovers the benefits and realizes he can afford to drink even more.
Creator
Graham Linehan
Cast
Bill Beyli
Tamsin Greig
Dylan Moran
Dylan Moran
Keith Allain
Simon Pegg
Simon Pegg
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

7.3
10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Black Books - Season 1 Season 1
2000, 6 episodes
 
Black Books - Season 2 Season 2
2002, 6 episodes
 
Black Books - Season 3 Season 3
2004, 6 episodes
 
Stills
