"Black Books" is a British sitcom by Irish comedian Dylan Moran. The plot revolves around an alcoholic, slacker, and owner of a bookshop. The shop doesn't make much money, but it always has good wine in the kitchen. Customers and passersby should be prepared for cigarette smoke mixed with the smell of second-hand books. While drunk, he accidentally hires a new employee named Manny. Black Books initially wants to get rid of him, but he discovers the benefits and realizes he can afford to drink even more.

Expand