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Anne Archer
Anne Archer Anne Archer
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Archer

Anne Archer

Anne Archer

Date of Birth
24 August 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 8.7
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
Short Cuts 7.8
Short Cuts (1993)
Patriot Games 7.4
Patriot Games (1992)

Filmography

The Dropout 7.3
The Dropout
Drama, 2022, USA
Lullaby 6.9
Lullaby Lullaby
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past 6.4
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Felon 7.4
Felon Felon
Action, Crime, Drama 2008, USA
Ghost Whisperer 6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy 2005, USA
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia 8.7
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Comedy 2005, USA
Man of the House 5.4
Man of the House Man of the House
Comedy, Crime 2005, USA
The Iris Effect 3.4
The Iris Effect The Iris Effect
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2004, Russia / Germany / USA
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