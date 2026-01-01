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Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Date of Birth
24 August 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
(2005)
7.8
Short Cuts
(1993)
7.4
Patriot Games
(1992)
Filmography
7.3
The Dropout
Drama,
2022, USA
6.9
Lullaby
Lullaby
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Felon
Felon
Action, Crime, Drama
2008, USA
6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy
2005, USA
8.7
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Comedy
2005, USA
5.4
Man of the House
Man of the House
Comedy, Crime
2005, USA
3.4
The Iris Effect
The Iris Effect
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
2004, Russia / Germany / USA
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