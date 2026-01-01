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Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Date of Birth
18 April 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Biloxi, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.8
The Dark Knight
(2008)
8.6
3: The Movie
(2025)
8.1
Suits
(2011)
Filmography
Holy Father
Holy Father
Horror
2026, USA
3.7
It Wants Blood 2
It Wants Blood 2
Horror
2026, USA
Desert Fiends 2
Desert Fiends 2
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Perfect Destiny
The Perfect Destiny
Drama, Family, Romantic
2025, USA
5.7
The Comic Shop
The Comic Shop
Drama
2025, USA
6.2
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure
2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
4.9
Things Like This
Things Like This
Comedy
2025, USA
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve
Drama
2025, USA
Show more
News about Eric Roberts’s private life
Kevin Spacey Returns to Directing With $10M Sci-Fi Fantasy About Portal Wars and Paris on the Brink
Oscars, Accidents, and 700 Roles: Eric Roberts’ Story Is Stranger than Fiction
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