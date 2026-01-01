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Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts Eric Roberts
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts

Date of Birth
18 April 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Biloxi, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight (2008)
3: The Movie 8.6
3: The Movie (2025)
Suits 8.1
Suits (2011)

Filmography

Holy Father
Holy Father Holy Father
Horror 2026, USA
It Wants Blood 2 3.7
It Wants Blood 2 It Wants Blood 2
Horror 2026, USA
Desert Fiends 2
Desert Fiends 2 Desert Fiends 2
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Perfect Destiny
The Perfect Destiny The Perfect Destiny
Drama, Family, Romantic 2025, USA
The Comic Shop 5.7
The Comic Shop The Comic Shop
Drama 2025, USA
The Lost Princess 6.2
The Lost Princess The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure 2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
Things Like This 4.9
Things Like This Things Like This
Comedy 2025, USA
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Christmas Eve
Drama 2025, USA
Show more
News about Eric Roberts’s private life
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Returns to Directing With $10M Sci-Fi Fantasy About Portal Wars and Paris on the Brink
Eric Roberts
Oscars, Accidents, and 700 Roles: Eric Roberts’ Story Is Stranger than Fiction
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