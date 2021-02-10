ProductionGreenwich Film Productions, Les Films Galaxie, In-Cine Compañía Industrial Cinematográfica
Also known as
Cet obscur objet du désir, That Obscure Object of Desire, Ese oscuro objeto del deseo, Dieses obskure Objekt der Begierde, A vágy titokzatos tárgya, Begærets dunkle mål, Begärets dunkla mål, Begjærets dunkle mål, Dục Vọng Mơ Hồ, Esse Obscuro Objeto do Desejo, Este Obscuro Objecto do Desejo, Mroczny przedmiot pożądania, Quell'oscuro oggetto del desiderio, See ihaluse hämar objekt, Ta mracni predmet pozelenja, Taj mracni predmet zelja, Taj mračni predmet želja, Taj mračni predmet želje, Tajemný předmět touhy, Tämä intohimon hämärä kohde, Tas niūrus geismo objektas, Ten tajemný predmet touhy, Ten tajemný předmět touhy, Ten tajomný objekt túžby, To skoteino antikeimeno tou pothou, Yokubo no aimaina taisho, Το σκοτεινό αντικείμενο του πόθου, Този неясен обект на желанието, Цей смутний об'єкт бажання, Этот смутный объект желания, 朦朧的慾望, 欲望のあいまいな対象, Cet obscur objet du désir 1977, 欲望的隐晦目的, 욕망의 모호한 대상
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 10 February 2021
Stills
Quotes
MathieuI respect love too much to go seeking it in the back streets.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.