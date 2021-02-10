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Poster of That Obscure Object of Desire
7.3
Kinoafisha Films That Obscure Object of Desire
7.3

That Obscure Object of Desire

, 1977
That Obscure Object of Desire
France, Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of That Obscure Object of Desire
7.3

Synopsis

Recounted in flashback are the romantic perils of Mathieu, a middle-aged French sophisticate as he falls for his nineteen year-old former chambermaid Conchita.

Cast

Fernando Rey
Mathieu Faber
Carole Bouquet
Carole Bouquet
Conchita Pérez (brunette)
Ángela Molina
Conchita
Rolan Berto
Julien Bertheau
Edouard
Andre Weber
Martin
Milena Vukotic
Milena Vukotic
Femme dans le train
María Asquerino
Encarnación Pérez - madre de Conchita
Ellen Bahl
Manolita
Valerie Blanco
Isabelle
Auguste Carrière
La femme qui reprise dans la vitrine
Director Luis Buñuel
Writer Jean-Claude Carrière, Luis Buñuel, Pierre Louÿs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 17 August 1977
Release date
17 August 1977 Finland K-16
17 August 1977 France
16 November 1978 Germany
25 November 1977 Italy NR
3 November 1984 Japan R15+
27 March 1999 South Korea 18
1 March 1978 Spain
17 August 1977 Sweden 15
8 October 1977 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,140
Production Greenwich Film Productions, Les Films Galaxie, In-Cine Compañía Industrial Cinematográfica
Also known as
Cet obscur objet du désir, That Obscure Object of Desire, Ese oscuro objeto del deseo, Dieses obskure Objekt der Begierde, A vágy titokzatos tárgya, Begærets dunkle mål, Begärets dunkla mål, Begjærets dunkle mål, Dục Vọng Mơ Hồ, Esse Obscuro Objeto do Desejo, Este Obscuro Objecto do Desejo, Mroczny przedmiot pożądania, Quell'oscuro oggetto del desiderio, See ihaluse hämar objekt, Ta mracni predmet pozelenja, Taj mracni predmet zelja, Taj mračni predmet želja, Taj mračni predmet želje, Tajemný předmět touhy, Tämä intohimon hämärä kohde, Tas niūrus geismo objektas, Ten tajemný predmet touhy, Ten tajemný předmět touhy, Ten tajomný objekt túžby, To skoteino antikeimeno tou pothou, Yokubo no aimaina taisho, Το σκοτεινό αντικείμενο του πόθου, Този неясен обект на желанието, Цей смутний об'єкт бажання, Этот смутный объект желания, 朦朧的慾望, 欲望のあいまいな対象, Cet obscur objet du désir 1977, 欲望的隐晦目的, 욕망의 모호한 대상

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 10 February 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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