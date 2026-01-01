Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of You Light Up My Life
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films You Light Up My Life

You Light Up My Life

You Light Up My Life 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 13 August 1977
Release date
13 August 1977 Russia 12+
31 August 1977 Canada 14A
5 October 1977 France
11 March 1978 Japan
13 August 1977 Kazakhstan
31 August 1977 USA
13 August 1977 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Columbia Pictures, Mondial International
Also known as
You Light Up My Life, Tu iluminas mi vida, Un petit mélo dans la tête, Iluminas a minha vida, Luz da Minha Vida, Stern meines Lebens, Tu accendi la mia vita, Εσύ φωτίζεις τη ζωή μου, Ти осяюєш моє життя, Ты осветила жизнь мою, マイ・ソング
Director
Joseph Brooks
Cast
Didi Conn
Joe Silver
Michael Zaslow
Stephen Nathan
Melanie Mayron
Cast and Crew
Similar films for You Light Up My Life
The Good Night 6.6
The Good Night (2007)
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner (2007)
Step Up 7.2
Step Up (2006)
Walk the Line 7.5
Walk the Line (2005)
My Own Private Idaho 7.0
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
Annie Hall 7.6
Annie Hall (1977)
The Best Years of Our Lives 8.1
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
Shirley Valentine 7.3
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Fame 6.6
Fame (1980)
A Little Night Music 5.5
A Little Night Music (1977)
Airport '77 5.8
Airport '77 (1977)
Airport 6.6
Airport (1970)

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Laurie Robinson I learned something today, Pop. It was really painful, but I learned something. I learned that I have to depend on myself. I can't depend on anybody else and that's ok. You know why? Because I'm a really good person to depend on. Maybe I don't have someone that I thought I loved a lot really, but that's ok because I've got me. And I've got my work. And I've got my music. And I love that - more than anything else on this earth.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more