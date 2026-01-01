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Poster of Madame Rosa
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Madame Rosa
7.1

Madame Rosa

, 1977
La Vie devant soi
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Madame Rosa
7.1

Cast

Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Madame Rosa
Bernard Lajarrige
Louis Charmette - un retraité SNCF
Geneviève Fontanel
Maryse
Michal Bat-Adam
Nadine
Samy Ben-Youb
Momo
Gabriel Jabbour
Monsieur Hamil
Mohamed Zinet
Kadir Youssef
Elio Bencoil
Moïse
Stella Annicette
Madame Lola
Abderrahmane El Kebir
Mimoun
Director Moshé Mizrahi
Writer Romain Gary, Moshé Mizrahi
Composer Dabket Loubna, Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 2 November 1977
Release date
2 November 1977 France
17 July 1981 Germany
1 May 1979 Great Britain
19 March 1978 USA
MPAA PG
Production Lira Films
Also known as
La vie devant soi, Madame Rosa, A Life Ahead, A Vida à Sua Frente, Du har jo livet for dig, Előttem az élet, Het leven voor de boeg, La vita davanti a sé, Life Before Him, Madame Rosa - A Vida à Sua Frente, Med livet foran seg, Onca yoksulluk varken, Rozas kundze, Życie przed sobą, Μαντάμ Ρόζα, Все життя попереду, Вся жизнь впереди, これからの人生

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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