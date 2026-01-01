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Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov Mikhail Baryshnikov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Baryshnikov

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Date of Birth
28 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story 7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (2024)
Place 7.3
Place (2009)
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City (1998)

Filmography

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story 7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 6.4
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2014, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
Place 7.3
Place Place
Documentary 2009, Sweden
Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Ballet 2009, Sweden
Tickets
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1998, USA
White Nights 6.7
White Nights White Nights
Drama 1985, USA
The Turning Point 7.1
The Turning Point The Turning Point
Drama, Romantic 1977, USA
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