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Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Date of Birth
28 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
(2024)
7.3
Place
(2009)
7.2
Sex and the City
(1998)
Filmography
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller
2014, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Place
Place
Documentary
2009, Sweden
Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Ballet
2009, Sweden
Tickets
7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1998, USA
6.7
White Nights
White Nights
Drama
1985, USA
7.1
The Turning Point
The Turning Point
Drama, Romantic
1977, USA
Show more
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