The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella, The Slipper and the Rose, A História de Cinderela, Askepott og prinsen, Cenicienta, Cinderella, Cinderella og prinsen, Cinderella: La historia de Cenicienta, Cinderellas silberner Schuh, Glasskon och rosen, Hamu és Pipőke, I Stahtopouta kai to triandafyllo, La sandalia y la rosa, La scarpetta e la rosa, La zapatilla y la rosa, Lasikenkä ja ruusu - kertomus Tuhkimosta uudella tavalla, O Sapatinho e a Rosa: A História de Cinderela, Pantofelek i róża, Papucs és rózsa, Terlik ve gül, The Slipper & the Rose, Η Σταχτοπούτα και το τριαντάφυλλο, Туфелька и роза, シンデレラ
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
Fairy GodmotherNo one will recognize you for what you are. People seldom do.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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