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Poster of The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
7.2

The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella

, 1977
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Great Britain / Family, Musical, Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
7.2

Cast

Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
Gemma Craven
Annette Crosbie
Fairy Godmother
Edith Evans
Christopher Gable
John
Michael Hordern
Margaret Lockwood
Stepmother
Kenneth More
Julian Orchard
Montague
Lally Bowers
Sherrie Hewson
Palatine
John Turner
Major Domo
Director Bryan Forbes
Writer Bryan Forbes, Robert B. Sherman, Richard M. Sherman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 1977
Online premiere 4 November 1976
World premiere 24 March 1976
Release date
24 March 1977 Russia 0+
24 March 1976 Great Britain
24 March 1977 Kazakhstan
4 November 1976 USA
24 March 1977 Ukraine
MPAA G
Production Paradine Co-Productions
Also known as
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella, The Slipper and the Rose, A História de Cinderela, Askepott og prinsen, Cenicienta, Cinderella, Cinderella og prinsen, Cinderella: La historia de Cenicienta, Cinderellas silberner Schuh, Glasskon och rosen, Hamu és Pipőke, I Stahtopouta kai to triandafyllo, La sandalia y la rosa, La scarpetta e la rosa, La zapatilla y la rosa, Lasikenkä ja ruusu - kertomus Tuhkimosta uudella tavalla, O Sapatinho e a Rosa: A História de Cinderela, Pantofelek i róża, Papucs és rózsa, Terlik ve gül, The Slipper & the Rose, Η Σταχτοπούτα και το τριαντάφυλλο, Туфелька и роза, シンデレラ

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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