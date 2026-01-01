Jerry Landers
How can you permit all the *suffering* that goes on the world?
God
Ah, how can *I* permit the suffering?
Jerry Landers
Yeah!
God
I don't permit the suffering. You do! Free will. All the choices are yours.
Jerry Landers
Choices? What choices?
God
You can love each other, cherish and nurture each other, or you can kill each other. Incidentally, "kill" is the word. It's not "waste." If I meant "waste", I would have written "Thou shalt not waste." You're doing some very funny things with words, here. You're also turning the sky into mud. I look down, I can't believe the filth. Using the rivers for toilets, poisoning My fishes. You want a miracle? *You* make a fish from scratch. You can't. You think only God can make a tree? Try coming up with a mackerel. And when the last one is gone, that'll be that. Eighty-six on the fishes, goodbye sky, so long world, over and out.