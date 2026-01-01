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Poster of Oh, God!
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Oh, God!
6.6

Oh, God!

, 1977
Oh, God!
USA / Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Oh, God!
6.6

Synopsis

When God appears to an assistant grocery manager as a good natured old man, the Almighty selects him as his messenger for the modern world.

Cast

John Denver
Jerry Landers
Machine Gun Kelly
God
Teri Garr
Teri Garr
Bobbie Landers
Ralph Bellamy
Ralph Bellamy
Sam Raven
William Daniels
William Daniels
George Summers
Barnard Hughes
Judge Baker
Paul Sorvino
Paul Sorvino
Reverend Willie Williams
Barry Sullivan
Bishop Reardon
Dinah Shore
Dinah Shore
Dinah Shore
Donald Pleasence
Doctor Harmon
Director Carl Reiner
Writer Larry Gelbart, Avery Corman
Composer Jack Elliott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 7 October 1977
Release date
7 October 1977 Russia 0+
7 October 1977 Brazil
30 April 1978 Great Britain PG
30 April 1978 Italy
3 June 1978 Japan G
7 October 1977 Kazakhstan
23 November 1978 Mexico
7 October 1977 USA
7 October 1977 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $41,687,243
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Oh, God!, ¡Dios mío!, Alguém Lá em Cima Gosta de Mim, Å, herregud, Åh, Gud, Bentornato Dio!, Bon Dieu!, Luoja lippalakissa, Min polare Gud, O mój Boże!, Oh, Gott, Oh, Gott Oh, Gott, Te jó Isten!, О Боже!, オー!ゴッド, Oh God

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Jerry Landers How can you permit all the *suffering* that goes on the world?
God Ah, how can *I* permit the suffering?
Jerry Landers Yeah!
God I don't permit the suffering. You do! Free will. All the choices are yours.
Jerry Landers Choices? What choices?
God You can love each other, cherish and nurture each other, or you can kill each other. Incidentally, "kill" is the word. It's not "waste." If I meant "waste", I would have written "Thou shalt not waste." You're doing some very funny things with words, here. You're also turning the sky into mud. I look down, I can't believe the filth. Using the rivers for toilets, poisoning My fishes. You want a miracle? *You* make a fish from scratch. You can't. You think only God can make a tree? Try coming up with a mackerel. And when the last one is gone, that'll be that. Eighty-six on the fishes, goodbye sky, so long world, over and out.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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