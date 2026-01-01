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Poster of Looking for Mr. Goodbar
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Looking for Mr. Goodbar
7.0

Looking for Mr. Goodbar

, 1977
Looking for Mr. Goodbar
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Looking for Mr. Goodbar
7.0

Synopsis

A dedicated schoolteacher spends her nights cruising bars, looking for abusive men with whom she can engage in progressively violent sexual encounters.

Cast

Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Theresa Dunn
Tuesday Weld
Katherine Dunn
William Atherton
William Atherton
James
Richard Kiley
Mr. Dunn
Richard Gere
Richard Gere
Tony
Alan Feinstein
Martin Engle
Tom Berenger
Tom Berenger
Gary
Priscilla Pointer
Priscilla Pointer
Mrs. Dunn
Laurie Prange
Brigid
Joel Fabiani
Barney
Director Richard Brooks
Writer Judith Rossner, Richard Brooks
Composer Artie Kane
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 19 October 1977
Release date
19 October 1977 Russia 16+
17 March 1978 Germany
19 October 1977 Kazakhstan
27 October 1984 South Korea 19
19 October 1977 USA
19 October 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $22,513,584
Production Freddie Fields Productions
Also known as
Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Buscando a Mr. Goodbar, Auf der Suche nach Mr. Goodbar, Buscando al señor Goodbar, Hvor er Mr. Goodbar?, À la recherche de M. Goodbar, À la recherche de Mr. Goodbar, À Procura de Mr. Goodbar, À Procura dum Homem, Anazitontas ton mister Good-bar, Etsin sinua Mr. Goodbar, In cerca di Mr. Goodbar, Isce se gospod Goodbar, Mr. Goodbar, Nappalok és éjszakák, Op zoek naar Mr. Goodbar, Otsimas härra Goodbari, Tražeći gospodina Gudbara, Var finns Mr. Goodbar?, W poszukiwaniu idealnego kochanka, Αναζητώντας τον κύριο Γκούντμπαρ, В поисках мистера Гудбара, В търсене на съвършения господин, ミスター・グッドバーを探して, 尋找顧巴先生, A la recherche de Mr. Goodbar

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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