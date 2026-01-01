ProductionNew World Pictures, Fadsin Cinema Associates, Edgar J. Scherick Associates
Also known as
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, Nunca te prometí un jardín de rosas, Rose Garden, En luvannut sinulle ruusutarhaa, Ich hab' dir nie einen Rosengarten versprochen, Ingen dans på roser, Ingen dans på rosor, Jamais je ne t'ai promis un jardin de roses, Jeg lovet deg aldri en rosenhave, Nigdy nie obiecywałem ci ogrodu pełnego róż, Nigdy nie obiecywałem ci różanego ogrodu, Nunca Te Prometi um Jardim de Rosas, Я никогда не обещала вам розового сада
Film rating
6.7
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
Deborah BlakeYou can turn me off, you know. You can go off with your friends and write another paper on schizophrenia and get an award for it. But I can't turn me off. So I'm calling off the fight.
Dr. FriedSo you quit. Stay in the nuthouse for the rest of your life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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