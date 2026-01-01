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Poster of I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
6.7
Kinoafisha Films I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
6.7

I Never Promised You a Rose Garden

, 1977
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
USA / Fantasy, Drama / 18+
Poster of I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
6.7

Synopsis

A disturbed,institutionalized 16-year-old girl struggles between fantasy and reality.

Cast

Bibi Andersson
Bibi Andersson
Dr. Fried
Ben Piazza
Jay Blake
Lorraine Gary
Ester Blake
Martine Bartlett
Secret Wife
Margo Ann Berdeshevsky
Drawing Patient
Reni Santoni
Hobbs
Susan Tyrrell
Lee
Signe Hasso
Helene
Kathleen Quinlan
Deborah Blake
Darlene Craviotto
Carla
Director Anthony Page
Writer Lewis John Carlino, Joanne Greenberg, Gavin Lambert
Composer Paul Chihara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 14 July 1977
Release date
14 July 1977 Russia 18+
26 April 1978 France
26 October 1978 Germany
14 July 1977 Kazakhstan
14 July 1977 USA
14 July 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production New World Pictures, Fadsin Cinema Associates, Edgar J. Scherick Associates
Also known as
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, Nunca te prometí un jardín de rosas, Rose Garden, En luvannut sinulle ruusutarhaa, Ich hab' dir nie einen Rosengarten versprochen, Ingen dans på roser, Ingen dans på rosor, Jamais je ne t'ai promis un jardin de roses, Jeg lovet deg aldri en rosenhave, Nigdy nie obiecywałem ci ogrodu pełnego róż, Nigdy nie obiecywałem ci różanego ogrodu, Nunca Te Prometi um Jardim de Rosas, Я никогда не обещала вам розового сада

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Deborah Blake You can turn me off, you know. You can go off with your friends and write another paper on schizophrenia and get an award for it. But I can't turn me off. So I'm calling off the fight.
Dr. Fried So you quit. Stay in the nuthouse for the rest of your life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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