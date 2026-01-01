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Poster of Iphigenia
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Iphigenia
7.7

Iphigenia

, 1977
Ifigenia
Greece / Drama / 18+
Poster of Iphigenia
7.7

Synopsis

To appease offended gods before going to war, a commander must sacrifice his favorite daughter to them but does so under the pretext of marrying her off.

Cast

Irene Papas
Klytaimnistra
Kostas Kazakos
Agamemnonas
Kostas Karras
Menelaos
Tatiana Papamoschou
Ifigeneia
Hristos Tsagas
Odysseas
Panos Mihalopoulos
Ahilleas
Angelos Yannoulis
Servant
Dimitris Aronis
Kalhas
Georges Vourvahakis
Orestis
Eirini Koumarianou
Nurse
Director Michael Cacoyannis
Writer Michael Cacoyannis, Euripides
Composer Mikis Theodorakis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Greece
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 13 May 1977
Release date
8 February 1978 France
28 November 1997 Greece
2 November 1978 Netherlands
28 June 1979 Portugal
20 November 1977 USA
Production Greek Film Centre (GFC)
Also known as
Ifigeneia, Iphigenia, Ifigenia, Ифигения, Ifigênia, Ifigenia - jumalten kosto, Iphigeneia, Iphigenie, Iphigénie, Ιφιγένεια, イフゲニア, Ifigeneia en Avlidi

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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