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7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Iphigenia
7.7
Iphigenia
, 1977
Ifigenia
Greece / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Quotes
7.7
Synopsis
To appease offended gods before going to war, a commander must sacrifice his favorite daughter to them but does so under the pretext of marrying her off.
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Cast
Irene Papas
Klytaimnistra
Kostas Kazakos
Agamemnonas
Kostas Karras
Menelaos
Tatiana Papamoschou
Ifigeneia
Hristos Tsagas
Odysseas
Panos Mihalopoulos
Ahilleas
Angelos Yannoulis
Servant
Dimitris Aronis
Kalhas
Georges Vourvahakis
Orestis
Eirini Koumarianou
Nurse
Director
Michael Cacoyannis
Writer
Michael Cacoyannis
,
Euripides
Composer
Mikis Theodorakis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Greece
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
13 May 1977
Release date
8 February 1978
France
28 November 1997
Greece
2 November 1978
Netherlands
28 June 1979
Portugal
20 November 1977
USA
Production
Greek Film Centre (GFC)
Also known as
Ifigeneia, Iphigenia, Ifigenia, Ифигения, Ifigênia, Ifigenia - jumalten kosto, Iphigeneia, Iphigenie, Iphigénie, Ιφιγένεια, イフゲニア, Ifigeneia en Avlidi
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
14
votes
7.6
IMDb
Quotes
Ifigeneia
Enough with the tears. Start singing to wake up the winds.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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