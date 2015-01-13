"Schitt's Creek" is an American comedy series created by Eugene Levy ("American Pie") and his son Dan Levy, who also star in the show. The plot revolves around the wealthy Rose family, who could afford anything, even buying their own town. However, they suddenly lose all their possessions and are forced to move to a motel in the small provincial town of Schitt's Creek. Spoiled and unaccustomed to ordinary life, the Roses must learn to adapt to their new surroundings. Through the process of losing everything, they unexpectedly find warm family relationships, true friends, and happiness.

