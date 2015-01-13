Menu
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Schitt's Creek (2015 - 2020)

Schitt's Creek 18+
Production year 2015
Country Canada
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBC
Runtime 40 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Schitt's Creek" is an American comedy series created by Eugene Levy ("American Pie") and his son Dan Levy, who also star in the show. The plot revolves around the wealthy Rose family, who could afford anything, even buying their own town. However, they suddenly lose all their possessions and are forced to move to a motel in the small provincial town of Schitt's Creek. Spoiled and unaccustomed to ordinary life, the Roses must learn to adapt to their new surroundings. Through the process of losing everything, they unexpectedly find warm family relationships, true friends, and happiness.
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy
Jennifer Robertson
Jennifer Robertson Jocelyn Schitt
Sarah Levy
Sarah Levy Twyla Sands
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy Johnny Rose
Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire Stevie Budd
Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O'Hara Moira Rose
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Schitt's Creek - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
Schitt's Creek - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 13 episodes
 
Schitt's Creek - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 13 episodes
 
Schitt's Creek - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 13 episodes
 
Schitt's Creek - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 14 episodes
 
Schitt's Creek - Season 6 Season 6
2020, 14 episodes
 
Stills
