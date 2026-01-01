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Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy
Date of Birth
19 December 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Schitt's Creek
(2015)
7.6
Russian Doll
(2019)
7.0
Kevin Can F**k Himself
(2021)
Filmography
6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Fingernails
Fingernails
Drama, Sci-Fi
2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Murderville
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2022, USA
6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery
2021, USA
5.3
Fairfax
Comedy, Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
2021, USA
7
Kevin Can F**k Himself
Comedy
2021, USA
7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
8.3
Schitt's Creek
Comedy
2015, Canada
Show more
News about Annie Murphy’s private life
From Tranquillum to Zauberwald: Nicole Kidman’s Masha Returns in a Chilling New Setting
Nicole Kidman Returns as Masha: New 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Trailer Reveals Dark Wellness Retreat in Austrian Alps
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