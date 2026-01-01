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Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy Annie Murphy
Kinoafisha Persons Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy

Date of Birth
19 December 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Schitt's Creek 8.3
Schitt's Creek (2015)
Russian Doll 7.6
Russian Doll (2019)
Kevin Can F**k Himself 7.0
Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021)

Filmography

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Fingernails 6.9
Fingernails Fingernails
Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Murderville 6.7
Murderville
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2022, USA
Nine Perfect Strangers 6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery 2021, USA
Fairfax 5.3
Fairfax
Comedy, Animation, Fantasy, Adventure 2021, USA
Kevin Can F**k Himself 7
Kevin Can F**k Himself
Comedy 2021, USA
Russian Doll 7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Schitt's Creek 8.3
Schitt's Creek
Comedy 2015, Canada
Show more
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