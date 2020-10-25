The TV series "The Undoing" is a vibrant mix of drama and detective story. The plot revolves around a successful psychotherapist named Grace. Her everyday life resembles a fairy tale: she lives in the "center of the world" - New York City. She has an excellent track record, a handsome husband, and a wonderful son. Her book, which promises to be a bestseller about family happiness, is about to be published. However, this idyll shatters in an instant. A horrifying murder occurs, and her husband unexpectedly disappears. Now Grace must step by step unravel what has happened.

