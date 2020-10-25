Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Undoing poster
The Undoing poster
The Undoing poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Undoing

The Undoing (2020 - 2020)

The Undoing 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "The Undoing" is a vibrant mix of drama and detective story. The plot revolves around a successful psychotherapist named Grace. Her everyday life resembles a fairy tale: she lives in the "center of the world" - New York City. She has an excellent track record, a handsome husband, and a wonderful son. Her book, which promises to be a bestseller about family happiness, is about to be published. However, this idyll shatters in an instant. A horrifying murder occurs, and her husband unexpectedly disappears. Now Grace must step by step unravel what has happened.
Cast
Cast
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Lily Rabe
Lily Rabe
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Ismael Cruz Cordova
Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works
Best TV Mini-Series Best TV Mini-Series
Best Series with Gripping Plots Best Series with Gripping Plots
Series About Missing People Series About Missing People
List of 2020 American series List of 2020 American series

Series rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Undoing - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Undoing
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more