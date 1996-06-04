Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova Maria Bakalova
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova

Date of Birth
4 June 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Creature Commandos 7.9
Creature Commandos (2024)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special 7.0
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Creature Commandos 7.9
Creature Commandos
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2024, USA
The Apprentice 6.5
The Apprentice The Apprentice
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story 5.5
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Biography, Comedy, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Dirty Angels 4.3
Dirty Angels Dirty Angels
Action 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Triumph 5.3
Triumph Triumf
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2024, Bulgaria / Greece
Electra 5.4
Electra Electra
Thriller 2024, Italy / USA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Bubble 5.2
The Bubble The Bubble
Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies 6.2
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special 7
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Honeymoon 4.1
The Honeymoon The Honeymoon
Comedy 2022, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Comedy 2020, Great Britain / USA
God's Country God's Country
Horror , Mexico
Mayday Mayday
Action, Adventure, Comedy , USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more