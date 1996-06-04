Menu
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova
Date of Birth
4 June 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
(2023)
7.9
Creature Commandos
(2024)
7.0
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
(2022)
Filmography
7.9
Creature Commandos
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2024, USA
6.5
The Apprentice
The Apprentice
Biography, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Biography, Comedy, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Dirty Angels
Dirty Angels
Action
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Triumph
Triumf
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2024, Bulgaria / Greece
5.4
Electra
Electra
Thriller
2024, Italy / USA
8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
The Bubble
The Bubble
Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
The Honeymoon
The Honeymoon
Comedy
2022, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Comedy
2020, Great Britain / USA
God's Country
God's Country
Horror
, Mexico
Mayday
Mayday
Action, Adventure, Comedy
, USA
