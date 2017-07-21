"Ozark" is a dramatic series from Netflix that tells the challenging story of an American family. Marty Byrde, a model family man and talented financial advisor, discovers that his colleague was laundering money for a drug cartel and keeping a portion for himself. Although Marty was not involved, his life is now in danger. In order to save himself, he devises a plan to launder a large sum of money at Lake Ozark, and the cartel gives him a chance. However, in reality, the plan proves to be far from simple and successful, and the local residents often throw obstacles in his way.

