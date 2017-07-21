Menu
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ozark

Ozark (2017 - 2022)

Ozark 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 44 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Ozark" is a dramatic series from Netflix that tells the challenging story of an American family. Marty Byrde, a model family man and talented financial advisor, discovers that his colleague was laundering money for a drug cartel and keeping a portion for himself. Although Marty was not involved, his life is now in danger. In order to save himself, he devises a plan to launder a large sum of money at Lake Ozark, and the cartel gives him a chance. However, in reality, the plan proves to be far from simple and successful, and the local residents often throw obstacles in his way.
Озарк - trailer second части четвертого сезона
Creator
Mark Williams
Mark Williams
Bill Dubuque
Bill Dubuque
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Marty Byrde
Charlie Tahan
Charlie Tahan Wyatt Langmore
Laura Linney
Laura Linney Wendy Byrde
Peter Mullan
Peter Mullan Jacob Snell
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Ozark - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Ozark - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
Ozark - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 10 episodes
 
Ozark - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 14 episodes
 
