Date of Birth
3 December 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
light green

Biography of Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried (Amanda Michelle Seyfried) - American actress (born 1985). She was born December 3, 1985 in Allentown, United States of America.
Best known for her work on films like Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018), Mean Girls (2004), Les Misérables (2012), Dear John (2009).

Popular Films

Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks (1990)
Veronica Mars 8.0
Veronica Mars (2004)
Les Misérables 7.6
Les Misérables (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 50 Films 45 TV Shows 5 Actress 50 Producer 3
Long Bright River
Long Bright River
Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
The Housemaid
The Housemaid The Housemaid
Thriller 2025, USA
7.2
Ann Lee The Testament of Ann Lee
Drama, History, Musical 2025, USA / Hungary / Sweden / Cyprus
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy 2024, Great Britain / USA
I Don't Understand You 6.1
I Don't Understand You I Don't Understand You
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA
The Crowded Room
The Crowded Room
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Seven Veils 6.1
Seven Veils Seven Veils
Drama 2023, Canada
The Dropout
The Dropout
Drama 2022, USA
Things Heard and Seen 5.3
Things Heard and Seen Things Heard & Seen
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
A Mouthful of Air 7.6
A Mouthful of Air A Mouthful Of Air
Drama 2020, USA
Mank 7
Mank Mank
Drama, Biography 2020, USA
You Should Have Left 5.4
You Should Have Left You Should Have Left
Horror, Detective 2020, USA
Flying Horse Flying Horse
Biography, Drama 2019, USA
The Art of Racing in the Rain 7.6
The Art of Racing in the Rain The Art of Racing in the Rain
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
College Republicans Young Americans
Comedy 2018, USA
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 7.2
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Мамма MIA!: Here We Go Again!
Musical 2018, USA
First Reformed 6.9
First Reformed First Reformed
Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Gringo 6.3
Gringo Gringo
Action, Comedy 2018, USA
The Last Word 6.8
The Last Word The Last Word
Comedy 2017, USA
Anon 6
Anon Anon
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, Germany
The Clapper 5.2
The Clapper The Clapper
Comedy 2017, USA
Ted 2 6
Ted 2 Ted 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Pan 5.9
Pan Pan
Family, Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure 2015, USA
Fathers & Daughters 7.1
Fathers & Daughters Fathers and Daughters
Drama 2015, USA / Italy
News about Amanda Seyfried’s private life
Ted still
Seth MacFarlane Returns as Voice of 'Ted' in Upcoming Peacock Animated Show
Still from the film 'Ted'
'Ted' Returns: Peacock Expands the Franchise with New Animated Show
Stills from the movies 'Gone' (2012) and 'The Last Word' (2017)
Take the Quiz: Discover Your Perfect Amanda Seyfried Movie Match Based on Your Mood!

Photos

Аманда Сейфрид Аманда Сейфрид Аманда Сейфрид Аманда Сейфрид Аманда Сейфрид Аманда Сейфрид Доминик Купер и Аманда Сейфрид Аманда Сейфрид и Джастин Лонг Аманда Сейфрид и Томас Садоски
