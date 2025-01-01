Menu
Andra Day
Andra Day
Date of Birth
30 December 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.2
Exhibiting Forgiveness
(2024)
6.2
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
(2021)
5.6
The Deliverance
(2024)
Filmography
Actress
4
7.3
Exhibiting Forgiveness
Exhibiting Forgiveness
Drama
2024, USA
5.6
The Deliverance
The Deliverance
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
We the People
Animation, Music, Comedy, Family
2021, USA
6.2
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Biography, Drama, Music
2021, USA
News about Andra Day’s private life
Bradley Cooper Reunites 'Maestro' Team and Fresh Comedy Talent in New Searchlight Film Featuring NFL Star Peyton Manning
