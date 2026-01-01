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Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Date of Birth
6 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
Hamilton
(2020)
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
7.6
House of Lies
(2012)
Filmography
Imperfect Women
Thriller, Drama
2026, USA
5.5
The Exorcist
The Exorcist: Believer
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
7
Lincoln's Dilemma
Documentary, History
2022, USA
7.6
Knives Out 2
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
Detective, Crime
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Many Saints of Newark
The Many Saints Of Newark
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2021, USA
4.4
Needle in a Timestack
Needle in a Timestack
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Music
Music
Drama, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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