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Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. Leslie Odom Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Date of Birth
6 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Hamilton 8.3
Hamilton (2020)
Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies (2012)

Filmography

Imperfect Women
Imperfect Women
Thriller, Drama 2026, USA
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder 3.1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Lincoln's Dilemma 7
Lincoln's Dilemma
Documentary, History 2022, USA
Knives Out 2 7.6
Knives Out 2 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Many Saints of Newark 7
The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints Of Newark
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Needle in a Timestack 4.4
Needle in a Timestack Needle in a Timestack
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Music 4.2
Music Music
Drama, Musical 2021, USA
Watch trailer
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