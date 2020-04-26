Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Normal People

Normal People (2020 - 2020)

Normal People 18+
Production year 2020
Country Ireland
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC Three
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Connell and Marianne are classmates with very different personalities and social statuses. Their union seems absurd, especially in the eyes of their close ones and friends. However, the young people realize that they have more in common than it seemed at first glance. The boy and the girl have to overcome many difficulties on their path to personal growth. Only by developing qualities such as understanding, support, and the ability to compromise, will they be able to stay together. It is a romantic story about self-acceptance, embracing one's feelings, and the challenges of loving and being loved.
Нормальные люди - trailer in russian
Normal People  trailer in russian
Cast
Sarah Greene
Sarah Greene
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal
Aislín McGuckin
Frank Blake
India Mullen
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Normal People - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
