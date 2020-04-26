Connell and Marianne are classmates with very different personalities and social statuses. Their union seems absurd, especially in the eyes of their close ones and friends. However, the young people realize that they have more in common than it seemed at first glance. The boy and the girl have to overcome many difficulties on their path to personal growth. Only by developing qualities such as understanding, support, and the ability to compromise, will they be able to stay together. It is a romantic story about self-acceptance, embracing one's feelings, and the challenges of loving and being loved.

