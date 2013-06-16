"The White Queen" is a historical series about the fate of three completely different, yet equally strong and ambitious women: Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort, and Anne Neville. The events take place in 1464. The Tudor dynasty will soon come to power, but for now, England is immersed in chaos. The poor and the aristocrats are in equal danger, and the Yorks and Lancasters are literally tearing the country apart. In this situation, the "weaker sex" proves to be much more decisive and wiser than power-hungry men...

Expand