The White Queen poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The White Queen

The White Queen (2013 - 2013)

The White Queen 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain/France
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 58 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 9 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"The White Queen" is a historical series about the fate of three completely different, yet equally strong and ambitious women: Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort, and Anne Neville. The events take place in 1464. The Tudor dynasty will soon come to power, but for now, England is immersed in chaos. The poor and the aristocrats are in equal danger, and the Yorks and Lancasters are literally tearing the country apart. In this situation, the "weaker sex" proves to be much more decisive and wiser than power-hungry men...
Max Irons
Max Irons King Edward
Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca Ferguson Queen Elizabeth
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer Jacquetta Woodville
James Frain
James Frain Lord Warwick
Robert Pugh
Robert Pugh Baron Rivers
Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall Duchess Cecily
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
The White Queen - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 10 episodes
 
Stills
