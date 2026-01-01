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Amy Adams

Amy Adams

Date of Birth
20 August 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Aviano, Italy
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Man of Steel 7.9
Man of Steel (2013)

Filmography

Star Wars: Starfighter
Star Wars: Starfighter Star Wars: Starfighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2027, USA
Cape Fear
Cape Fear
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2026, USA
6.2
At the Sea At the Sea
Drama 2026, USA
The Invite 7.1
The Invite The Invite
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Klara and the Sun
Klara and the Sun Klara and the Sun
Drama 2025, USA
Nightbitch 5.6
Nightbitch Nightbitch
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Disenchanted 6.2
Disenchanted Disenchanted
Romantic, Adventure, Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Woman in the Window 6
The Woman in the Window The Woman in the Window
Detective, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Amy Adams’s private life
Kornél Mundruczó
A Road Movie About Friendship and a Pigeon? Kornél Mundruczó’s 'Place to Be' Assembles an Unexpected Cast
Scarlett Johansson, Johnny Depp
9 A-List Stars Who’ve Shockingly Never Won an Oscar
Amy Adams Shares Why She Went Makeup-Free for Years at Her Daughter's Request
Amy Adams Shares Why She Went Makeup-Free for Years at Her Daughter's Request

Photos

Эми Адамс Эми Адамс Эми Адамс Эми Адамс Эми Адамс Эми Адамс с мужем
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