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7 photos
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Date of Birth
20 August 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Aviano, Italy
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
(2021)
8.3
Catch Me If You Can
(2002)
7.9
Man of Steel
(2013)
Filmography
Star Wars: Starfighter
Star Wars: Starfighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2027, USA
Cape Fear
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
6.2
At the Sea
At the Sea
Drama
2026, USA
7.1
The Invite
The Invite
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Klara and the Sun
Klara and the Sun
Drama
2025, USA
5.6
Nightbitch
Nightbitch
Comedy, Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Disenchanted
Disenchanted
Romantic, Adventure, Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Woman in the Window
The Woman in the Window
Detective, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Amy Adams’s private life
A Road Movie About Friendship and a Pigeon? Kornél Mundruczó’s 'Place to Be' Assembles an Unexpected Cast
9 A-List Stars Who’ve Shockingly Never Won an Oscar
Amy Adams Shares Why She Went Makeup-Free for Years at Her Daughter's Request
Photos
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