"Ugly Betty" is an American comedy series about the behind-the-scenes life of a glossy magazine. The main character is a young girl from Queens whose appearance is far from the standards of the fashion world. She accidentally gets a job at a famous fashion magazine, hoping that one day she will become an editor. Betty works diligently and becomes an important part of "Mode," often saving both her boss and the company itself. At the same time, the publishing house is filled with a life full of intrigue, conspiracies, betrayals, and power struggles.

Expand