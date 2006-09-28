Menu
7.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Ugly Betty

Ugly Betty (2006 - 2010)

Ugly Betty
Production year 2006
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 85 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Ugly Betty" is an American comedy series about the behind-the-scenes life of a glossy magazine. The main character is a young girl from Queens whose appearance is far from the standards of the fashion world. She accidentally gets a job at a famous fashion magazine, hoping that one day she will become an editor. Betty works diligently and becomes an important part of "Mode," often saving both her boss and the company itself. At the same time, the publishing house is filled with a life full of intrigue, conspiracies, betrayals, and power struggles.
Cast
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Betty Suarez
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn Alexis Meade
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams Wilhelmina Slater
Anna Ortiz
Anna Ortiz Hilda Suarez
Alan Dale Bradford Meade
Tony Plana
Tony Plana Ignacio Suarez
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Ugly Betty - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 23 episodes
 
Ugly Betty - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 18 episodes
 
Ugly Betty - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 24 episodes
 
Ugly Betty - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 20 episodes
 
