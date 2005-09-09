Joey Naylor [eating fast food, next to Ferris wheel, at the Santa Monica Amusement Pier] ... so what happens when you're wrong?

Nick Naylor Whoa, Joey I'm never wrong.

Joey Naylor But you can't always be right...

Nick Naylor Well, if it's your job to be right, then you're never wrong.

Joey Naylor But what if you are wrong?

Nick Naylor OK, let's say that you're defending chocolate, and I'm defending vanilla. Now if I were to say to you: 'Vanilla is the best flavour ice-cream', you'd say...

Joey Naylor No, chocolate is.

Nick Naylor Exactly, but you can't win that argument... so, I'll ask you: so you think chocolate is the end all and the all of ice-cream, do you?

Joey Naylor It's the best ice-cream, I wouldn't order any other.

Nick Naylor Oh! So it's all chocolate for you is it?

Joey Naylor Yes, chocolate is all I need.

Nick Naylor Well, I need more than chocolate, and for that matter I need more than vanilla. I believe that we need freedom. And choice when it comes to our ice-cream, and that Joey Naylor, that is the definition of liberty.

Joey Naylor But that's not what we're talking about

Nick Naylor Ah! But that's what I'm talking about.

Joey Naylor ...but you didn't prove that vanilla was the best...

Nick Naylor I didn't have to. I proved that you're wrong, and if you're wrong I'm right.

Joey Naylor But you still didn't convince me

Nick Naylor It's that I'm not after you. I'm after them.