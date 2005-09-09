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Poster of Thank You for Smoking
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Thank You for Smoking
7.1

Thank You for Smoking

, 2006
Thank you for smoking
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Thank You for Smoking
7.1

Synopsis

Satirical comedy follows the machinations of Big Tobacco's chief spokesman, Nick Naylor, who spins on behalf of cigarettes while trying to remain a role model for his twelve-year-old son.

Cast

Aaron Eckhart
Aaron Eckhart
Nick Naylor
Maria Bello
Maria Bello
Polly Bailey
Cameron Bright
Joey Naylor
Adam Brody
Adam Brody
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
BR
Kim Dickens
Kim Dickens
Todd Louiso
Ron Goode
Dennis Miller
Dennis Miller
Aaron Lustig
Director Jason Reitman
Writer Jason Reitman, Christopher Buckley
Composer Rolfe Kent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 9 September 2005
Release date
9 November 2006 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс
26 October 2006 Argentina
17 August 2006 Australia
26 October 2006 Austria
9 November 2006 Belarus
27 September 2006 Belgium
18 August 2006 Brazil
21 September 2006 Chile
9 September 2005 China
11 August 2006 Denmark
18 August 2006 Estonia
8 September 2006 Finland
13 September 2006 France
31 August 2006 Germany
16 June 2006 Great Britain
5 October 2006 Greece
10 August 2006 Hungary
25 August 2006 Iceland
16 June 2006 Ireland
20 July 2006 Israel
1 September 2006 Italy
14 October 2006 Japan
9 November 2006 Kazakhstan
4 August 2006 Latvia
11 August 2006 Lithuania
11 August 2006 Mexico
9 November 2006 Netherlands
17 August 2006 New Zealand M
8 September 2006 Norway
22 November 2006 Philippines
11 May 2007 Poland
23 November 2006 Portugal
8 September 2006 Romania
6 July 2006 Singapore
22 September 2006 Spain
25 August 2006 Sweden
14 April 2006 USA
9 November 2006 Ukraine
20 October 2006 Uruguay
14 July 2006 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $6,500,000
Worldwide Gross $39,323,027
Production Room 9 Entertainment, TYFS Productions LLC, ContentFilm
Also known as
Thank You for Smoking, Gracias por fumar, Obrigado por Fumar, Tack för att ni röker, Здесь курят, Cảm Ơn Vì Hút Thuốc, Chekish uchun rahmat, Ďakujeme, že fajčíte, Dekui, kad rūkot!, Dekujeme, ze kourite, Dziękujemy za palenie, Hvala što pušite, Hvala, ker kadite, Kiitos että poltatte, Köszönjük, hogy rágyújtott!, Merci de fumer, Multumim ca fumati!, Sigara İçtiğiniz İçin Teşekkürler, Siqaret çəkdiyiniz üçün təşəkkürlər, Smēķēt atļauts, Thank You Smoking, Благодаря за пушенето, Дякуємо за куріння, Мұнда темекі шегеді, Темекі шеккеніңіз үшін рахмет, Тут палять, Хвала што пушите, サンキュー・スモーキング, 感谢你抽烟, 烟幕, 烟草之王, 谢谢你抽烟, 銘謝吸煙, Дякую вам за куріння

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Thank You for Smoking

Quotes

Joey Naylor [eating fast food, next to Ferris wheel, at the Santa Monica Amusement Pier] ... so what happens when you're wrong?
Nick Naylor Whoa, Joey I'm never wrong.
Joey Naylor But you can't always be right...
Nick Naylor Well, if it's your job to be right, then you're never wrong.
Joey Naylor But what if you are wrong?
Nick Naylor OK, let's say that you're defending chocolate, and I'm defending vanilla. Now if I were to say to you: 'Vanilla is the best flavour ice-cream', you'd say...
Joey Naylor No, chocolate is.
Nick Naylor Exactly, but you can't win that argument... so, I'll ask you: so you think chocolate is the end all and the all of ice-cream, do you?
Joey Naylor It's the best ice-cream, I wouldn't order any other.
Nick Naylor Oh! So it's all chocolate for you is it?
Joey Naylor Yes, chocolate is all I need.
Nick Naylor Well, I need more than chocolate, and for that matter I need more than vanilla. I believe that we need freedom. And choice when it comes to our ice-cream, and that Joey Naylor, that is the definition of liberty.
Joey Naylor But that's not what we're talking about
Nick Naylor Ah! But that's what I'm talking about.
Joey Naylor ...but you didn't prove that vanilla was the best...
Nick Naylor I didn't have to. I proved that you're wrong, and if you're wrong I'm right.
Joey Naylor But you still didn't convince me
Nick Naylor It's that I'm not after you. I'm after them.
[points into the crowd]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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