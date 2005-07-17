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Poster of Nomad
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Nomad
6.4

Nomad

, 2005
Nomad
Russia, USA, Kazakhstan / Drama, History, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Nomad
6.4

Cast

Ashir Chokubayev
Zhanas Iskakov
Almaikhan Kenzhebekova
Dilnaz Akhmadieva
Kuno Becker
Mansur
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Mark Dacascos
Mark Dacascos
Sharish
Archie Kao
Archie Kao
Jason Scott Lee
Jason Scott Lee
Oraz
Ron Yan
Doskhan Zholzhaksynov
Galdan Ceren, the Jungar Sultan
Jay Hernandez
Jay Hernandez
Erali
Director Sergei Bodrov, Ivan Passer
Writer Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer Carlo Siliotto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / USA / Kazakhstan
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 17 July 2005
Release date
7 September 2006 Russia
17 June 2008 Australia
7 September 2006 Belarus
30 September 2009 Germany
17 January 2008 Greece
17 July 2005 Kazakhstan
17 July 2005 USA
7 September 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,088,685
Production Ibrus, Kazakhfilm Studios, True Story Production
Also known as
Nomad: The Warrior, Nomad, Nomad - The Warrior, Кочевник, Crveni ratnik, Göçebe, Klajoklis, Ko'chmanchilar, Köçəri, Nomaad, Nomád, Nomad - A Profecia do Guerreiro, Nomad - Fürst der Steppe, Nomad: Ο πολεμιστής, Nômade, Nomadul, Red Warrior, Көчмөндөр, Көшпенділер, Кӯчман, Номад, Нүүдэлчин, ग्लेडियेटर-2, レッド・ウォリアー, 游牧英豪, Köshpendiler, Nomad - La Légende d'un Peuple

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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