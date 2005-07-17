Cast
Doskhan Zholzhaksynov
Galdan Ceren, the Jungar Sultan
Cast and Crew
Writer
Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer
Carlo Siliotto
Film details
Country
Russia / USA / Kazakhstan
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
17 July 2005
Release date
|7 September 2006
|Russia
|
|
|17 June 2008
|Australia
|
|
|7 September 2006
|Belarus
|
|
|30 September 2009
|Germany
|
|
|17 January 2008
|Greece
|
|
|17 July 2005
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|17 July 2005
|USA
|
|
|7 September 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$25,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,088,685
Production
Ibrus, Kazakhfilm Studios, True Story Production
Also known as
Nomad: The Warrior, Nomad, Nomad - The Warrior, Кочевник, Crveni ratnik, Göçebe, Klajoklis, Ko'chmanchilar, Köçəri, Nomaad, Nomád, Nomad - A Profecia do Guerreiro, Nomad - Fürst der Steppe, Nomad: Ο πολεμιστής, Nômade, Nomadul, Red Warrior, Көчмөндөр, Көшпенділер, Кӯчман, Номад, Нүүдэлчин, ग्लेडियेटर-2, レッド・ウォリアー, 游牧英豪, Köshpendiler, Nomad - La Légende d'un Peuple