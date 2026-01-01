Shia LaBeouf

The future actor was born into a Jewish family. That is why he constantly attended synagogue and honored the national traditions. However, now he celebrates not only important Jewish dates, but also Catholic Christmas. LaBeouf's childhood was difficult. His father struggled with drug addiction, and often took his son with him to Narcotics Anonymous meetings. To cope with psychological trauma, Shia took to parody his father in front of his relatives. Gradually he started performing in clubs, earning his first money. Childhood traumas affected the actor's later behavior. He himself was repeatedly arrested for drunken debauchery, lost his license after having been arrested for drunk driving. He had to go through a rehab program to overcome his alcohol addiction. Shia tends to choose complex, deep and meaningful roles and tries as much as possible to live in his characters' skin. For example, for the filming of 'Fury' (2014) he converted to Christianity, lived in a tent and stopped washing. He wears contact lenses because he can't see well. LaBeouf loves Mexican food.