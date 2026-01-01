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Shia LaBeouf 7 photos
Shia LaBeouf Shia LaBeouf
Kinoafisha Persons Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf

Date of Birth
11 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Biography of Shia LaBeouf

The future actor was born into a Jewish family. That is why he constantly attended synagogue and honored the national traditions. However, now he celebrates not only important Jewish dates, but also Catholic Christmas. LaBeouf's childhood was difficult. His father struggled with drug addiction, and often took his son with him to Narcotics Anonymous meetings. To cope with psychological trauma, Shia took to parody his father in front of his relatives. Gradually he started performing in clubs, earning his first money. Childhood traumas affected the actor's later behavior. He himself was repeatedly arrested for drunken debauchery, lost his license after having been arrested for drunk driving. He had to go through a rehab program to overcome his alcohol addiction. Shia tends to choose complex, deep and meaningful roles and tries as much as possible to live in his characters' skin. For example, for the filming of 'Fury' (2014) he converted to Christianity, lived in a tent and stopped washing. He wears contact lenses because he can't see well. LaBeouf loves Mexican food.

Popular Films

The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 7.9
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
Constantine 7.9
Constantine (2005)

Filmography

Henry Johnson 7.1
Henry Johnson Henry Johnson
Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Salvable 6.6
Salvable Salvable
Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Megadoc 6.9
Megadoc MegaDoc
Documentary 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Megalopolis 5.2
Megalopolis Megalopolis
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero 5.5
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Biography, Documentary 2023, Great Britain
Padre Pio 5
Padre Pio Padre Pio
Biography, Drama 2022, Germany / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Tax Collector 5.3
The Tax Collector The Tax Collector
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Pieces of a Woman 6.9
Pieces of a Woman Pieces of a Woman
Drama 2020, Canada / Hungary / USA
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News about Shia LaBeouf’s private life
Still from the movie 'Fury' (2014)
Brad Pitt’s Dirtiest Role? The Real Pain Behind 'Fury'
Stills from the movie 'Henry Johnson' (2025)
Shia LaBeouf Stars in Mamet’s 'Henry Johnson', Premiering This May: Trailer Release
Still from the film 'Salvable'
Illegal Fights and Second Chances in 'Salvable', Starring LaBeouf and Kebbell

Photos

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