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Poster of Joe's Palace
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Joe's Palace
6.7

Joe's Palace

, 2007
Joe's Palace
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Joe's Palace
6.7

Cast

Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Elliot Graham
Rupert Penry-Jones
Rupert Penry-Jones
Richard Reece
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly
Charlotte
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
Tina
Clive Russell
Clive Russell
Dave
Danny Lee Wynter
Joe Dix
Carolyn Pickles
Carolyn Pickles
Mrs. Hopkins
Caroline Lee-Johnson
Sally Dix
Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen
Jason
Celyn Jones
Celyn Jones
Whittle
Director Stephen Poliakoff
Writer Stephen Poliakoff
Composer Adrian Johnston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 4 November 2007
Release date
4 November 2007 Great Britain
4 November 2007 Romania 15
Production BBC Film, HBO Films, Talkback Thames
Also known as
Joe's Palace, A titkok háza, Arvoitusten talo, Le Palace de Joe, O palácio de Joe, Pałac Joego, Palatul lui Joe, Untitled Stephen Poliakoff Project, Дворец Джо, Замъкът на Джо, 乔的豪华宅邸

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 14 June 2023

Quotes

[Elliot tells Joe about his father's diary entry which describes how he witnessed German stormtroopers in 1930s Germany humiliating the Jews by making the men crawl naked along the road and the women climb trees and tweet like birds]
Elliot Graham He says "They certainly do things differently here - we all agreed". I love that: "We all agreed - they certainly really do things differently here" - I think that's the most terrible sentence I've ever heard. And these, Joe, these were the people he was doing business with, who he was to owe his fortune to. That's what Tina found. I've been so full of rage these last few weeks - so full of rage about what my father did.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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