[Elliot tells Joe about his father's diary entry which describes how he witnessed German stormtroopers in 1930s Germany humiliating the Jews by making the men crawl naked along the road and the women climb trees and tweet like birds]

Elliot Graham He says "They certainly do things differently here - we all agreed". I love that: "We all agreed - they certainly really do things differently here" - I think that's the most terrible sentence I've ever heard. And these, Joe, these were the people he was doing business with, who he was to owe his fortune to. That's what Tina found. I've been so full of rage these last few weeks - so full of rage about what my father did.