Californication poster
IMDb Rating: 8.3
15 posters
Californication

Californication (2007 - 2014)

Californication 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 42 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Californication" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of tragicomedy. The plot revolves around the scandalous writer and womanizer named Hank Moody. As the events unfold, it becomes evident that the main character not only loves women, but also suffers from sex addiction. This addiction often becomes the cause of his personal dramas and depressions. Hank tries to be a model father to his teenage daughter named Becca. He also suspects that he still has some warm feelings towards his ex-wife Karen, who left him after constant infidelity.
Californication  trailer
Creator
Tom Kapinos
Cast
Evan Handler
Pamela Adlon
David Duchovny
Madeline Zima
Kathleen Turner
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Californication - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 12 episodes
 
Californication - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 12 episodes
 
Californication - Season 3 Season 3
2009, 12 episodes
 
Californication - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 12 episodes
 
Californication - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 12 episodes
 
Californication - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 12 episodes
 
Californication - Season 7 Season 7
2014, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
