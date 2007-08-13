"Californication" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of tragicomedy. The plot revolves around the scandalous writer and womanizer named Hank Moody. As the events unfold, it becomes evident that the main character not only loves women, but also suffers from sex addiction. This addiction often becomes the cause of his personal dramas and depressions. Hank tries to be a model father to his teenage daughter named Becca. He also suspects that he still has some warm feelings towards his ex-wife Karen, who left him after constant infidelity.

Expand