Eli Sunday Why are you talking about Paul?

Daniel Plainview I did what your brother couldn't.

Eli Sunday Don't say this to me.

Daniel Plainview I broke you and I beat you. It was Paul who told me about you. He's the prophet. He's the smart one. He knew what was there and he found me to take it out of the ground, and you know what the funny thing is? Listen... listen... listen... I paid him ten thousand dollars, cash in hand, just like that. He has his own company now. A prosperous little business. Three wells producing. Five thousand dollars a week.

[Eli cries]

Daniel Plainview Stop crying, you sniveling ass! Stop your nonsense. You're just the afterbirth, Eli.

Eli Sunday No...

Daniel Plainview You slithered out of your mother's filth.

Eli Sunday No.

Daniel Plainview They should have put you in a glass jar on a mantlepiece. Where were you when Paul was suckling at his mother's teat? Where were you? Who was nursing you, poor Eli? One of Bandy's sows? That land has been had. Nothing you can do about it. It's gone. It's had.

Eli Sunday If you would just take...

Daniel Plainview You lose.

Eli Sunday ...this lease, Daniel...

Daniel Plainview Drainage! Drainage, Eli, you boy. Drained dry. I'm so sorry. Here, if you have a milkshake, and I have a milkshake, and I have a straw. There it is, that's a straw, you see? Watch it. Now, my straw reaches acroooooooss the room and starts to drink your milkshake. I... drink... your... milkshake!

[sucking sound]

Daniel Plainview I drink it up!

Eli Sunday Don't bully me, Daniel!

[Daniel roars and throws Eli across the room]