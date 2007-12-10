Menu
Russian
Poster of There Will Be Blood
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.2
There Will Be Blood

There Will Be Blood

There Will Be Blood 18+
There Will Be Blood  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 15 June 2023
World premiere 10 December 2007
Release date
28 February 2008 Russia WDSSPR 16+
19 February 2008 Argentina +13
4 February 2008 Australia
14 February 2008 Austria
28 February 2008 Belarus
20 February 2008 Belgium
15 February 2008 Brazil 14
4 January 2008 Canada
22 February 2008 Colombia
21 February 2008 Croatia
27 March 2008 Czechia
25 January 2008 Denmark
7 March 2008 Ecuador
27 February 2008 Egypt
15 February 2008 Estonia
22 February 2008 Finland
27 February 2008 France
14 February 2008 Germany
15 February 2008 Great Britain
21 February 2008 Greece
14 February 2008 Hong Kong IIA
28 February 2008 Hungary 16
22 February 2008 Iceland
30 January 2008 India A
15 February 2008 Ireland 15A
14 February 2008 Israel 16
15 February 2008 Italy
26 April 2008 Japan PG12
28 February 2008 Kazakhstan
28 February 2008 Kuwait
22 February 2008 Latvia
28 February 2008 Lebanon
30 January 2023 Lithuania N16
22 February 2008 Mexico B-15
28 February 2008 Netherlands
15 February 2008 Norway 15
22 February 2008 Panama
22 February 2008 Peru
13 February 2008 Philippines R-13
29 February 2008 Poland
14 February 2008 Portugal
21 March 2008 Romania
21 February 2008 Singapore PG
21 February 2008 Slovakia
6 March 2008 South Korea
15 February 2008 Spain
22 February 2008 Sweden 15
14 February 2008 Switzerland 14
14 March 2008 Taiwan, Province of China 12+
21 February 2008 Thailand
15 February 2008 Turkey
25 January 2008 USA R
28 February 2008 Ukraine
22 February 2008 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $76,432,423
Production Paramount Vantage, Miramax, Ghoulardi Film Company
Also known as
There Will Be Blood, Petróleo sangriento, Correrá la sangre, Až na krev, Aż poleje się krew, Bit će krvi, Bus kraujo, Čierna Krv, Haverá Sangue, Il petroliere, Il y aura du sang, Kan Dökülecek, Khun bepa khahad shod, Máu Sẽ Phải Đổ, Oil!, Plūdīs asinis, Pous d'ambició, Pozos de ambición, Sangue Negro, Satasil aldemaa, Tekla bo kri, Tha hythei aima, Va curge sânge, Veri hakkab voolama, Vérző olaj, Ze yigam'er be'dam, Θα χυθεί αίμα, Биће крви, Нафта, Нефть, Ще се лее кръв, 데어 윌 비 블러드, ゼア・ウィル・ビー・ブラッド, 血色将至, 黑金企業, 黑金風雲
Director
Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson
Cast
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Kevin J. O'Connor
Kevin J. O'Connor
Russell Harvard
Russell Harvard
Mary Elizabeth Barrett
Mary Elizabeth Barrett
Cast and Crew
7.9
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  391 In the Drama genre  175 In films of USA  268
Film Reviews
аурырайущащйгйзд 2 April 2015, 12:51
не, я бы еще раз сходил в кино, но нужно чтоб с титрами была копия

здоровенный на 2 с половиной часа фильм с дико аскетичной фактурой и тут,… Read more…
аурырайущащйгйзд 2 April 2015, 12:51
а никто не знает, в питере где-нить показывают копию с субтитрами??
Write review
Quotes
Eli Sunday Why are you talking about Paul?
Daniel Plainview I did what your brother couldn't.
Eli Sunday Don't say this to me.
Daniel Plainview I broke you and I beat you. It was Paul who told me about you. He's the prophet. He's the smart one. He knew what was there and he found me to take it out of the ground, and you know what the funny thing is? Listen... listen... listen... I paid him ten thousand dollars, cash in hand, just like that. He has his own company now. A prosperous little business. Three wells producing. Five thousand dollars a week.
[Eli cries]
Daniel Plainview Stop crying, you sniveling ass! Stop your nonsense. You're just the afterbirth, Eli.
Eli Sunday No...
Daniel Plainview You slithered out of your mother's filth.
Eli Sunday No.
Daniel Plainview They should have put you in a glass jar on a mantlepiece. Where were you when Paul was suckling at his mother's teat? Where were you? Who was nursing you, poor Eli? One of Bandy's sows? That land has been had. Nothing you can do about it. It's gone. It's had.
Eli Sunday If you would just take...
Daniel Plainview You lose.
Eli Sunday ...this lease, Daniel...
Daniel Plainview Drainage! Drainage, Eli, you boy. Drained dry. I'm so sorry. Here, if you have a milkshake, and I have a milkshake, and I have a straw. There it is, that's a straw, you see? Watch it. Now, my straw reaches acroooooooss the room and starts to drink your milkshake. I... drink... your... milkshake!
[sucking sound]
Daniel Plainview I drink it up!
Eli Sunday Don't bully me, Daniel!
[Daniel roars and throws Eli across the room]
Daniel Plainview Did you think your song and dance and your superstition would help you, Eli? I am the Third Revelation! I am who the Lord has chosen!
