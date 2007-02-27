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Poster of Atonement
7.8
Atonement - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Atonement
7.8

Atonement

, 2007
Atonement
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Atonement
7.8
Atonement - trailer
Atonement  trailer

Synopsis

Fledgling writer Briony Tallis, as a thirteen-year-old, irrevocably changes the course of several lives when she accuses her older sister's lover of a crime he did not commit.

Cast

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
James McAvoy
James McAvoy
Romola Garai
Romola Garai
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Brenda Blethyn
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Director Joe Wright
Writer Christopher Hampton, Ian McEwan
Composer Dario Marianelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 8 November 2007
World premiere 27 February 2007
Release date
17 January 2008 Russia UPI 18+
26 December 2007 Australia
9 November 2007 Austria
17 January 2008 Belarus
31 December 2007 Brazil
9 January 2008 France
8 November 2007 Germany
7 September 2007 Great Britain
24 January 2008 Greece
27 December 2007 Hong Kong
7 September 2007 Ireland
17 January 2008 Kazakhstan 16+
8 February 2008 Mexico
1 November 2007 Netherlands
17 January 2008 Portugal
31 January 2008 Slovakia
21 February 2008 South Korea
11 January 2008 Spain 12
27 February 2007 Sweden 15
26 October 2007 Turkey
11 January 2008 USA
17 January 2008 Ukraine
27 February 2007 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $129,266,061
Production Universal Pictures, StudioCanal, Relativity Media
Also known as
Atonement, Expiación, deseo y pecado, Reviens-moi, つぐない, Abbitte, Atpirkimas, Chuộc Lỗi, Desejo e Reparação, Espiazione, Exileosi, Expiação, Expiació, Expiación, deseo ypecado, Expiación. Más allá de la pasión, Expiation, Försoning, Kapara, Kefaret, Lepitus, Mokafat, Monanieba, Okajanje, Om forlatelse, Piedošana, Pokání, Pokánie, Pokora, Pokuta, Remuscare, Soning, Sovitus, Tsugunai, Vágy és vezeklés, Εξιλέωση, Изкупление, Искупление, Покајание, Покајање, Спокута, ऐटोंमेंट, 어톤먼트, 愛．誘．罪, 赎罪, 贖罪

Film rating

7.8
Rate 55 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  529 In the Drama genre  237 In films of Great Britain  45 In films of 2007  10

Film Trailers

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Atonement - trailer
Atonement Trailer
Atonement - trailer 2
Atonement Trailer 2
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Listen to the
soundtrack Atonement

Quotes

[last lines]
Older Briony So, my sister and Robbie were never able to have the time together they both so longed for... and deserved. Which ever since I've... ever since I've always felt I prevented. But what sense of hope or satisfaction could a reader derive from an ending like that? So in the book, I wanted to give Robbie and Cecilia what they lost out on in life. I'd like to think this isn't weakness or... evasion... but a final act of kindness. I gave them their happiness.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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