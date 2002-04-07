"The Forsyte Saga" is a British television series based on the eponymous book. The story revolves around the Forsyte family, whose history begins in the 1920s. For a long time, all members of the family were not particularly remarkable - they held onto each other tightly and responsibly approached any task at hand. However, after Soames Forsyte's marriage, everything changes abruptly - his bride brings something new into the family: passion, love, deep emotions, feelings that are completely unfamiliar to most of the characters.

Expand