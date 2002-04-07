Menu
The Forsyte Saga (2002 - 2003)

The Forsyte Saga 18+
Production year 2002
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 15 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 16 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"The Forsyte Saga" is a British television series based on the eponymous book. The story revolves around the Forsyte family, whose history begins in the 1920s. For a long time, all members of the family were not particularly remarkable - they held onto each other tightly and responsibly approached any task at hand. However, after Soames Forsyte's marriage, everything changes abruptly - his bride brings something new into the family: passion, love, deep emotions, feelings that are completely unfamiliar to most of the characters.
Cast Characters
Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis Soames Forsyte
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd Phillip Bosinney
Gina McKee
Gina McKee Irene Heron Forsyte
Beatriz Batarda Annette Lamotte Forsyte
Ben Miles Montague "Monty" Dartie
Rupert Graves
Rupert Graves Young Jolyon Forsyte
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Forsyte Saga - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 7 episodes
 
The Forsyte Saga - Season 2 Season 2
2003, 6 episodes
 
